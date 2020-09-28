Call of Duty: Modern Warfare Update 1.27 Patch Notes

Season 6 is finally here in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, bringing new Operators, weapons, and maps to multiplayer and several changes to Warzone. This is the final season of the game before the launch of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War on November 13 (Modern Warfare and Warzone will likely continue to be supported after Black Ops Cold War’s release, however), so things will likely start brewing in Verdansk over the next few weeks to make way for an epic Black Ops Cold War crossover event. Farah and Nikolai join the game as playable characters with this update, and there are tons of new things to see and do. Here’s everything new with Call of Duty: Modern Warfare update 1.27.

Modern Warfare Update 1.27 Patch Notes

There are currently no official patch notes for Modern Warfare update 1.27. The update is now available for preload on PlayStation 4 systems, but you won’t be able to install it until September 29 when Season 6 officially launches. PC and Xbox One players will unfortunately have to wait until the patch is live before they can start downloading it. We will update this article with an official list of patch notes once they become available. The update weighs in at 20 GB.

Still, we know most of the major additions coming with update 1.27 already. Farah and Nikolai are the two new Operators releasing alongside Season 6, both of which will be joining the Allegiance under the Chimera banner. Farah is unlocked at Tier 0 of the Battle Pass, while Nikolai is unlocked at Tier 100. For Warzone players, a new subway system is being added to Verdansk that will allow players to get around the map much faster than ever before. The R700 sniper rifle and AS VAL assault rifle are the two new weapons this season, and the AA 12 shotgun will come to the game at a later date alongside the mid-season update.

The Season 6 update for Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is available for preload now on PS4.