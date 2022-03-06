How to Reach 600km/h in Gran Turismo 7: Speed Archdemon Trophy Guide

With racing games like Gran Turismo 7, you’re given so many reasons to tear up the track at the fastest speeds possible. With a vast assortment of vehicles at your disposal, and so many tracks to take advantage of, you’ll find yourself grinning with delight after every perfect corner, and every burst of acceleration as you make your way towards the finish line.

However, you may be wanting to go as fast as humanly possible, to achieve speeds that are normally unheard of. To get the Speed Archdemon trophy, that’s exactly what you’ll need to do, achieving speeds of 600/kmh or 372/mph. Following our guide, we’ll help you hit these crazy speeds as we walk you through how to achieve the Speed Archedemon trophy, and blaze through these speeds.

Gran Turismo 7 – 600/kmh Speed Task

After booting into the world of Gran Turismo 7, you’ll want to make your way into the World Circuits portion of the map, selecting Americas as your location and the track Special Stage Route X. The reason for this choice is the fact that it’s non-stop straightaways with a few turns to mix things up, much like a standard Nascar track.

You’ll be able to select any time of day for this and any reward that you’d like. If you’re feeling confident in your driving skills, you can always pick Professional to make the most extra Credits when the race is done and over with.

The vehicle that you’ll need for this daring test of skill and wits will be the SRT Tomahawk X VGT, which can be purchased for a cool 1,000,000 Credits in Brand Central. It’s worth it, as this 2,586 horsepower beast will carry you to victory in almost every race you partake in.

From the start of the race, you’ll be in a Rolling Start, which helps start you off at almost 300/kmh, halfway to your goal. From this point, you’ll just need to keep your foot pinned on the gas, and in less than 20 seconds, you’ll be able to claim this trophy as your own.

This is the quickest, easiest, and most foolproof way to get this trophy, so after pouring some time into the game, you’ll be able to make this feel like a breeze. Messing about with the settings of the car can make this task even easier, but as it stands, taking the fastest car in the game to the longest straightway will yield you almost instant results.

Gran Turismo 7 is out now exclusively for the PlayStation 4 and 5 consoles.

- This article was updated on March 6th, 2022