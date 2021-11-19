How to Recruit Pyke in Ruined King: A League of Legends Story

So, you want to recruit Pyke the Bloodripper in Ruined King? I don’t blame you, he is a fierce Champion capable of devastating destruction. At the beginning of the game, when you play as Illaoi, you seek out Pyke and test his mettle against the Great Kraken to see if he is worthy. Surprising to Illaoi, he is worthy and he slinks off to not be seen again for a while. To get Pyke to join your team, you will need to earn his trust.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is an incredible turn-based RPG developed by Riot Forge and Airship Syndicate set in the world of Runeterra. Although there are familiar Champions, you don’t need to know anything about League of Legends to understand the story or the characters in this game. While you dip your feet into this unique game, be on the lookout for more helpful guides from us. Some that are already out are how to complete The Way is Shut quest, how to catch fish, and, if you haven’t already, how to recruit Miss Fortune to your team.

How to Recruit Pyke in Ruined King

Pyke is the fifth of six Champions that can join your team throughout the story. And just as you recruited Yasuo and Miss Fortune, Pyke is unlocked through playing the story. Not long after getting Miss Fortune, around seven hours into the game or around 45% completion, Pyke will join your crew. He will join you after you fight the Deeplurker aboard The Charming Lady. With more than one Champion’s story intertwined and several personal reasons why to team up, your team dynamic just got a little more complicated.

How to Play Pyke

Pyke is a powerful Champion equipped with brutal attacks. One way to utilize Pyke’s abilities is to capitalize on his stealth. Unlike any other Champion, Pyke can go into stealth, which adds buffs to himself and can inflict debuffs on your opponents, like bleed and poison. Pyke’s abilities make him a Champion that can finish off an enemy who has been beaten down a bit by his teammates quickly.

Pyke works well with Yasuo because their high Crit Rates can complement each other, making each attack on the enemy hit harder. He can also be used with Illaoi to great effect. While Illaoi uses her taunt and shield, you can be sure to not get hit out of your stealth. Experiment with Pyke’s kit and the team dynamic to find the groove that works best for you.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.