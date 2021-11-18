Ruined King: How to Catch Fish

We live in a day and age where the most requested mechanic in video games is fishing. Luckily, Ruined King has that. Though it was surprise-released on Nov. 16, Ruined King is not one to miss. It is filled with an incredible story, engaging combat, and, of course, fishing. Here is how to catch fish in Ruined King.

As mentioned previously, Ruined King: A League of Legends Story has been released seemingly out of nowhere by Riot Games. If you are skeptical to get this game because you know nothing about League of Legends, don’t be. This is a completely standalone turn-based RPG that is welcoming to brand new players. Stick around for more Ruined King Guides, like which difficulty you should choose and how to complete The Way is Shut quest.

Why Should I Fish in Ruined King?

Before getting into how to catch fish in Ruined King, you first must know why you would want to. Besides being a fun mini-game in and of itself, fishing rewards players with numerous things. There are 30 different kinds of fish to catch, all with different benefits. These fish come in different rarities and can be traded for Black Marks.

Black Marks can then be used to buy powerful equipment and weapons from a Fishmonger at Bilgewater. You can also find yourself reeling in a Treasure Chest that can be filled with all kinds of goodies. There are a lot of reasons why to fish, so let’s get into the how.

How Do I Catch Fish in Ruined King?

The mechanics to catch a fish in Ruined King are actually really fun. First, you will need a fishing pole and bait. Unlike other games, the bait doesn’t need to be re-purchased with each catch, which is nice. You can buy these items from the local fisherman. You will find better poles and bait throughout your adventure that will boost your stamina and rarity levels.

There are select locations marked by floating fish hooks that will notify you that you can fish there. Once there, you will need to equip your fishing rod and bait and step up to the docks. Press the button you need to cast your line. A power bar will let you know how far you will cast. Unlike other games, fishing far isn’t beneficial; you will want to cast your line exactly where the fish are.

Once your hook is in the water, drag it so that it is near the silhouetted fish. They won’t be scared away, so don’t be shy in putting it right in front of them. Once a fish is caught, you will need to reel it in. Here, you will be fighting against the fish’s stamina (the outer green ring) versus your stamina (the inner red ring). Wear out the fish by dragging him in the opposite way he is swimming, signified by a line behind the fish telling you which way to pull.

Once it is worn out, carefully reel him towards the docks and you’ll successfully have your first catch! You can catch all the fish in the area to up how many Black Marks you’ll get when trading in your fish or leave whenever you want. After all, there is an adventure to get to.

Ruined King: A League of Legends Story is available on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC.