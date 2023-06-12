How to Register for the Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade Closed Beta

Image: Ubisoft

Assassin’s Creed had multiple announcements sure to excite fans at the Ubisoft Forward 2023 event. After the AC Nexus VR trailer, they transitioned directly into the next project, loaded with mystery but fans are also curious about how it’ll look and feel to play. Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade will be their first open-world RPG on mobile, and here’s how you can register for it now!

How Do You Register for the Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade Closed Beta?

Go to the Assassin’s Creed Codename Jade website in this link, and click ‘Register & Subscribe’ to sign up for the beta. If you have an account, login at the Level Infinite prompt.

Image: Ubisoft

Image: Ubisoft

You’ll see a prompt to receive updates on the Assassin’s Creed Closed Beta, so just check off this box to register and you’re all done!

If You Don’t Have a Level Infinite Account for the AC Codename Jade Closed Beta

If you don’t have an account when the Level Infinite prompt shows up, hit the ‘Password’ tab and click on the ‘Register Now’ link below to create your account! It’ll have you type in your email address, where you can then hit ‘send’ on the code bar to get sent a 1-time code. Enter this code and confirm to complete your registration process. From here you can take the same steps as above!

Related: How to Sign Up for the Skull and Bones Closed Beta

Players also got a glimpse at a pretty trailer for the upcoming game, along with work-in-progress footage. Set in ancient China, it’s looking like an ambitious experience touted to be the same as if you were playing on a console.

It seems like a smart push and a truly great, unique mobile experience for fans of the franchise if it handles itself well. But conceptually, and visually, it seems like they’re aiming to hit that mark. But much like any trailer that features the phrase “does not represent the final product” we have to wait and see what the true result of this project is.

- This article was updated on June 12th, 2023