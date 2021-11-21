After defeating the Elite Four for the first time in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you can challenge them to a rematch, in which they will use higher levelled Pokémon and more powerful teams. In this guide, we’ll detail how to rematch the Elite Four in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as their new teams
How to Rematch the Elite Four in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
To rematch the Elite Four in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, simply visit the Pokémon League and enter the door you entered the first time you fought the Elite Four. In the first rematch, all Elite Four members and the Champion will have the same team they used in Pokémon Platinum, which is much more balanced and harder to face. Their levels will also rise by around 6 levels.
Their teams change again during the third rematch, gaining new Pokémon and replacing certain members for a more balanced team. Not only this, but their Pokémon are all EV trained, have increased by 10 levels and have incredibly dangerous movesets. Do not attempt rematches without being prepared. Lucky for you, we’ve listed the teams for all Elite Four members, and Cynthia, during their rematches in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl below.
Elite Four Rematch Teams in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl
Bertha’s Elite Four Rematch Teams
First Rematch
- Whiscash w/Rando Berry – Level 66
- Gliscor w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 69
- Golem w/ Soft Sand – Level 68
- Hippowdon w/ Chesto Berry – Level 68
- Rhyperior w/ Muscle Band – Level 71
Second Rematch
- Whiscash w/Rando Berry – Level 76
- Gliscor w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 79
- Nidoking w/ Life Orb – Level 79
- Hippowdon w/ Chesto Berry – Level 78
- Mamoswine w/ Never-Melt Ice – Level 78
- Rhyperior w/ Muscle Band – Level 81
Flint’s Elite Four Rematch Teams
First Rematch
- Houndoom w/ Wise Glasses – Level 68
- Flareon w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 71
- Rapidash w/ Wide Lens – Level 69
- Infernape w/ Focus Sash – Level 71
- Magmortar w/ Lum Berry – Level 73
Second Rematch
- Ninetales w/ Heat Rock – Level 78
- Houndoom w/ Wise Glasses – 78
- Rapidash w/ Wide Lens – Level 79
- Infernape w/ Focus Sash – Level 81
- Arcanine w/ Shuca Berry – Level 81
- Magmortar w/ Lum Berry – Level 83
Lucian’s Elite Four Rematch Teams
First Rematch
- Mr Mime w/ Light Clay – Level 69
- Espeon w/ Mental Herb – Level 71
- Bronzong w/ Muscle Band – Level 70
- Alakazam w/ Life Orb – Level 72
- Gallade w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 75
Second Rematch
- Mr Mime w/ Light Clay – Level 79
- Espeon w/ Mental Herb – Level 81
- Bronzong w/ Muscle Band – Level 80
- Alakazam w/ Life Orb – Level 82
- Slowbro w/ Leftovers – Level 82
- Gallade w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 85
Champion Cynthia’s Elite Four Rematch Teams
First Rematch
- Spiritomb w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 74
- Roserade w/ Expert Belt – Level 74
- Togekiss w/ Leftovers – Level 76
- Lucario w/ Wise Glasses – Level 76
- Milotic w/ Flame Orb – Level 74
- Garchomp w/ Yache Berry – Level 78
Second Rematch
- Spiritomb w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 84
- Porygon-Z w/ Expert Belt – Level 85
- Togekiss w/ Leftovers – Level 86
- Lucario w/ Focus Sash – Level 86
- Milotic w/ Flame Orb – Level 84
- Garchomp w/ Yache Berry – Level 88
