After defeating the Elite Four for the first time in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, you can challenge them to a rematch, in which they will use higher levelled Pokémon and more powerful teams. In this guide, we’ll detail how to rematch the Elite Four in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, as well as their new teams

How to Rematch the Elite Four in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

To rematch the Elite Four in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl, simply visit the Pokémon League and enter the door you entered the first time you fought the Elite Four. In the first rematch, all Elite Four members and the Champion will have the same team they used in Pokémon Platinum, which is much more balanced and harder to face. Their levels will also rise by around 6 levels.

Their teams change again during the third rematch, gaining new Pokémon and replacing certain members for a more balanced team. Not only this, but their Pokémon are all EV trained, have increased by 10 levels and have incredibly dangerous movesets. Do not attempt rematches without being prepared. Lucky for you, we’ve listed the teams for all Elite Four members, and Cynthia, during their rematches in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl below.

Elite Four Rematch Teams in Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl

Bertha’s Elite Four Rematch Teams

First Rematch

Whiscash w/Rando Berry – Level 66

w/Rando Berry – Level 66 Gliscor w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 69

w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 69 Golem w/ Soft Sand – Level 68

w/ Soft Sand – Level 68 Hippowdon w/ Chesto Berry – Level 68

w/ Chesto Berry – Level 68 Rhyperior w/ Muscle Band – Level 71

Second Rematch

Whiscash w/Rando Berry – Level 76

w/Rando Berry – Level 76 Gliscor w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 79

w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 79 Nidoking w/ Life Orb – Level 79

w/ Life Orb – Level 79 Hippowdon w/ Chesto Berry – Level 78

w/ Chesto Berry – Level 78 Mamoswine w/ Never-Melt Ice – Level 78

w/ Never-Melt Ice – Level 78 Rhyperior w/ Muscle Band – Level 81

Flint’s Elite Four Rematch Teams

First Rematch

Houndoom w/ Wise Glasses – Level 68

w/ Wise Glasses – Level 68 Flareon w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 71

w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 71 Rapidash w/ Wide Lens – Level 69

w/ Wide Lens – Level 69 Infernape w/ Focus Sash – Level 71

w/ Focus Sash – Level 71 Magmortar w/ Lum Berry – Level 73

Second Rematch

Ninetales w/ Heat Rock – Level 78

w/ Heat Rock – Level 78 Houndoom w/ Wise Glasses – 78

w/ Wise Glasses – 78 Rapidash w/ Wide Lens – Level 79

w/ Wide Lens – Level 79 Infernape w/ Focus Sash – Level 81

w/ Focus Sash – Level 81 Arcanine w/ Shuca Berry – Level 81

w/ Shuca Berry – Level 81 Magmortar w/ Lum Berry – Level 83

Lucian’s Elite Four Rematch Teams

First Rematch

Mr Mime w/ Light Clay – Level 69

w/ Light Clay – Level 69 Espeon w/ Mental Herb – Level 71

w/ Mental Herb – Level 71 Bronzong w/ Muscle Band – Level 70

w/ Muscle Band – Level 70 Alakazam w/ Life Orb – Level 72

w/ Life Orb – Level 72 Gallade w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 75

Second Rematch

Mr Mime w/ Light Clay – Level 79

w/ Light Clay – Level 79 Espeon w/ Mental Herb – Level 81

w/ Mental Herb – Level 81 Bronzong w/ Muscle Band – Level 80

w/ Muscle Band – Level 80 Alakazam w/ Life Orb – Level 82

w/ Life Orb – Level 82 Slowbro w/ Leftovers – Level 82

w/ Leftovers – Level 82 Gallade w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 85

Champion Cynthia’s Elite Four Rematch Teams

First Rematch

Spiritomb w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 74

w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 74 Roserade w/ Expert Belt – Level 74

w/ Expert Belt – Level 74 Togekiss w/ Leftovers – Level 76

w/ Leftovers – Level 76 Lucario w/ Wise Glasses – Level 76

w/ Wise Glasses – Level 76 Milotic w/ Flame Orb – Level 74

w/ Flame Orb – Level 74 Garchomp w/ Yache Berry – Level 78

Second Rematch

Spiritomb w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 84

w/ Sitrus Berry – Level 84 Porygon-Z w/ Expert Belt – Level 85

w/ Expert Belt – Level 85 Togekiss w/ Leftovers – Level 86

w/ Leftovers – Level 86 Lucario w/ Focus Sash – Level 86

w/ Focus Sash – Level 86 Milotic w/ Flame Orb – Level 84

w/ Flame Orb – Level 84 Garchomp w/ Yache Berry – Level 88

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl are available now for Nintendo Switch.

- This article was updated on November 20th, 2021