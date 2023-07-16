Image: Candywriter

In order to complete the Snowbird Challenge in Bitlife, players must become landlords and rent five or more properties. A feat that is just as financially rewarding in the game as in real life. But how exactly can you rent properties in Bitlife?

How to Rent Proprieties in Bitlife

After acquiring properties of any kind —a feat you can do by first heading to Activities and then to Shopping, scrolling down to Real State, selecting your broker of choice, and then picking which propriety you wish to purchase— you will be able to rent it in Bitlife by first heading to Assets, and then Proprieties. Once there, just pick your property of choice by selecting them from the available list and then tap on Rent. After doing that, just customize your Propriety Listing and confirm your choice in order to start receiving applications.

Once the Propriety Listing is live, you will be able to rent your propriety of choice to any applicant you like by simply clicking on either Apporve Immediately or Approve His/He/Their Application after performing a background check on the person interested.

It’s important to point out that, differently from most actions in the game, you will only be able to rent properties in Bitlife after purchasing the game’s Landlord Expansion Pack.

Related: How to Complete the Snowbird Challenge in Bitlife

To recap, here’s how to rent any kind of propriety in Bitlife:

Purchase the Landlord Expansion Pack.

Purchase any kind of propriety.

Head to Assets and then to Proprieties,

Select which property you wish to make available for rent.

Select Rent and then customize your listing in order to start receiving applications.

Select either Approve Him/Her/Them on the Spot or Approve His/He/Their Application after performing a background check on those interested in order to rent your property of choice.

Apart from the already mentioned Snowbird Challenge, the Deliverance, Neighborhood Watch, Scarytale Romance, and Around the Block Challenges will task you with renting properties. While the Deliverance and Scarytale Romance challenges will task you with renting out a trailer featuring a gun rack and a haunted storybook home respectivelly, you will need to rent 15 houses or more if you plan on completing Neighborhood Watch.

This guide was made while playing Bitlife on Android.

- This article was updated on July 15th, 2023