Lies of P is a challenging game, and there’s a high chance that players will need to respec to deal with a specific boss or level. Like most Soulslike games, Lies of P allows players to respec their skill points, P-Organ, and Legion Arms. It needs to be clarified how to do so, though. This guide will cover how to respec in Lies of P.

When Can You Respec in Lies of P?

The good news is that players can respec in Lies of P. The bad news, unfortunately, is that the option to respec doesn’t become available until the end of chapter 7.

Players will be rewarded with a Saintess of Mercy key after defeating the boss in the Grand Exhibition Conference Room of chapter 7. Take this key, head back through the previous room before the boss fight, and continue until you reach a giant door. Use the Saintess Mercy Key on the door leading to a room with a massive statue.

The Saintess Mercy Statue is where players can respec their character. It requires Gold Coin Fruit instead of Ergo, so grab as many as possible from the Gold Coin Tree in Hotel Krat. If you accidentally missed the location of the Gold Coin Tree, which is possible, just know that it is found by taking the elevator in the Malum District Town Hall house of chapter 5. After finding the Gold Coin Tree and opening the door next to it, the tree becomes available at Hotel Krat.

What Can You Respec in Lies of P?

Players can use the Saintess of Mercy Statue for Legion Arms, P-Organ, and skill points. Each time you use the statue, the amount of Gold Coin Fruit required to respec will increase, so only use it when needed! It requires 10 Gold Coin Fruit for using respec toward skill and P-Organ and 5 for Legion Arm the first time you use the statue. This is equal to picking from the Gold Coin Tree twice for the former and once for the latter.

While you’re at the Saintess of Mercy Statue location, activate the Stargazer by the door for easy access. I accidentally missed this Stargazer the first time I visited, making it a colossal pain to visit this location for future use.