Granblue Fantasy Relink allows players to join the Grancypher crew as they visit a pretty good amount of different Islands and areas featured as part of the Zegagrande Skydom, each featuring hidden treasures, a few collectibles (aka Wee Pincers), and a few combat challenges.

But is it possible to revisit the Islands? Here’s how to revisit Islands in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

How to Revisit Islands in Granblue Fantasy Relink

You can only revisit Islands in Granblue Fantasy Relink by replaying story chapters. The ability to replay the chapters will be unlocked once you complete the game’s main storyline and reach the postgame. Once the option is available, you can dive into any chapter you want by heading to the Quest Counter.

After restarting a chapter, you will be able to return to the hub areas at any time without the risk of losing your progress. This allows you to jump in, get all items and Wee Pincers in the area, and then head out quickly without any drawback.

How Many Chapters Does Granblue Fantasy Relink Have?

Granblue Fantasy Relink has a total of 11 Chapters if we count both the Prologue and the game’s postgame chapter —entitled Chapter 0. It took me around 18 and a half hours to complete the main storyline during my first playthrough, all while periodically doing quests and leveling up my team accordingly.

To ensure you can complete all chapters easily and reach the post-game as soon as possible, don’t forget to check out how to get all the Crewmate Cards needed to call upon new playable characters in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

Among all characters, I recommend that you prioritize getting both Ferry and Cagliostro, as although the former is the game’s absolute best as a Stun-focused damage dealer, the latter is a powerhouse no matter if you are in the early, mid, or end-game stages.

This guide was made while playing Granblue Fantasy Relink on PS5.

- This article was updated on January 31st, 2024