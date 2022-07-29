Fans of the Xenoblade franchise can finally check out Xenoblade Chronicles 3, a massive game that continues the series in a brand-new world. This means that fans will end up fighting against old foes like Bunnits and Krabbles, as well as new foes such as Agnian Troops. In true Xenoblade fashion, plenty of these enemies will be extremely tough – perhaps too difficult for the player to handle. It’s possible to run from certain battles in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, but the method might not seem obvious to long-time fans of the series.

How to Run From Battles in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

After starting a battle in Xenoblade Chronicles, you’ll need to leave your ready stance in order to escape from foes. You can do this by holding the A button to sheathe your weapon. After doing this, you’ll be able to run at your normal speed without being locked onto an enemy. From there, simply move as far away from the enemy as possible. If you can outrun it, eventually the foe will lose its aggro and leave you be. Many times, this will lead to the enemy respawning itself with full health. To jump back into the fight, simply wait for the respawn and target it once more.

Certain battles in Xenoblade Chronicles 3, such as story-important fights, are impossible to escape from. If it’s not possible to run from a fight, a large ring will appear surrounding the player and the enemy. Trying to move beyond this ring is impossible; the fight must be completed. If you aren’t at a high enough level just yet, you can simply allow your party to be defeated. You’ll respawn some distance away from the enemy, allowing you to head back and grind your level higher. It can be a pretty good idea to save your game just before fighting these types of foes, too, so you can be better prepared for the fight against them.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is a Nintendo Switch exclusive.