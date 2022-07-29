Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is now here and people have been plunging themselves into this wonderful experience. The long-awaited game is making tidal waves across the gaming community for its excellent offerings across the board. Many players will be starting to work their way through the story and some will simply be exploring wherever they can. Of course, along the way, you will want to be leveling up as you go and some of you may be wanting the quickest way at all times to level up. This guide article will take you through everything you need to know about how to level up quickly in Xenoblade Chronicles 3.

Leveling up Quickly in Xenoblade Chronicles 3

In order to level up your characters quickly one of the best ways is of course to focus on battling a lot of enemies whenever you can. You will be gaining exp quickly through just playing the game and ensuring to battle whatever enemies that you can. While you are on the hunt for exp in the world and battling enemies, being near a rest spot will be another benefit. Another way to get a lot of exp is simply through completing quests which will tend to be combined with defeating enemies at the same time so when you complete quests you will have essentially had two great sources of exp at once.

In terms of a slightly different method to level up quickly when you’re starting up in the game, you may opt to discover locations/landmarks that will give you some extra exp. When you combine all of the aforementioned: Battling enemies, completing quests, and simply exploring the world. You will be flying through those levels in no time! However, one of the best ways can be hunting for elite monsters which will reward you with even more exp.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is available right now and playable on Nintendo Switch.