Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Time: When Does the Game Unlock?

If you’re a fan of the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise, the excitement levels are reaching critical mass for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. As you take your leave on another epic journey, you’ll find yourself exploring new worlds, making new friends, and so much more along the way.

However, if you can’t wait to get your hands on this game, you may want to find out when your preloaded copy will finally unlock. Let’s dive in and find out when you’ll be able to take your first steps into this new world, and when you’ll be able to get into the grand journey ahead of you!

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – When Does It Unlock?

This 14.6GB title is currently available to be preloaded, allowing you to download the game onto your Nintendo Switch before it is officially released, so you’ll be able to jump right into the title as soon as it is available. If you haven’t pre-ordered the game yet, make sure that you’ve done so, so you are ready to get in right away as soon as it unlocks. If you happened to get your hands on the special edition of this game, you may need to wait a little longer, as the Nintendo Store will be shipping your copy to you directly.

If you’ve already taken these steps, and just want to get into this new world, you’ll need to wait until July 29th at 12:00 AM EST before it becomes available, so make sure that you’re taking the time to read up on the lore of the previous titles, or finish off anything that you need to do in your previous Xenoblade adventures to make sure that you’ve got your time freed up to jump right away into this exciting new RPG title!

If you haven’t played through any of the previous titles in the franchise and need a headstart, make sure you’re checking out our Story Recap Guide in our Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Guide Section, where you’ll also find other great guides, such as if it happens to be a sequel to the previous titles, and exciting news like no longer using a gacha system to unlock new characters!

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will be available on July 29th for the Nintendo Switch.