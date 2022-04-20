Is Xenoblade Chronicles 3 a Sequel? Everything We Know About Connections to the Other Games

The upcoming RPG, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, is closer to release than many fans might have anticipated. Anticipated for a September release, the game is now slated to come out on July 29th following a gameplay reveal trailer. Players can almost certainly expect a vast, rich story alongside exciting real-time RPG battles once this date arrives. However, being the third game in the series must still make fans curious; is Xenoblade Chronicles 3 a sequel, and what are its connections to other games? Spoilers for Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2 ahead!

Is Xenoblade Chronicles 3 a Sequel?

Many of the revelations surrounding Xenoblade Chronicles 3 – and its place in the Xenoblade timeline – originate from the game’s original announcement. Ever since then, footage of familiar characters and locations has circulated around the web. In fact, a message to fans given by the game’s director confirms that the key visual of the game features the sword of Mechonis from Xenoblade Chronicles and the Urayan Titan from Xenoblade Chronicles 2. He also mentions that this title is “a new adventure bringing together the worlds…to take players into the future”. It’s quite literally spelled out; Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is, indeed, a sequel to Xenoblade Chronicles and Xenoblade Chronicles 2.

What Connections to Other Games Does This New Title Possess?

Figuring out how far into the future this sequel is set is, unfortunately, much more difficult. It can be assumed that this game takes place long after the events of previous games; Mechonis has fallen, and the titans have died out, matching up with the endings of prior Xenoblade titles. Additionally, the ending of Xenoblade Chronicles 2 features the main cast ending up in a new world with a vast sea. It’s likely that this world is the same one in which the first Xenoblade Chronicles takes place.

High Enita, Blades, and other creatures and beings from both games make quite a few appearances in trailers and key art for Xenoblade Chronicles 3. Additionally, a High Entia and a Blade appear in the original trailer for this game, sharing similar features to Melia and Nia respectively. Whether that means Shulk or Rex will make appearances, as well, is unknown, but it should be noted that both of these races are known for long lifespans. Additionally, the game features completely new nations, regions, and technology. If Xenoblade Chronicles 3 does take place in the future, it must have taken quite a long time for these new changes to occur.

No matter what questions fans might have, it’s very likely that Xenoblade Chronicles 3 will answer them once it releases. Between the main character’s Monado-like weapon, the two nations warring against each other, and the brand-new elements unique to this title, there’s plenty of unrevealed mysteries that players can look forward to!

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to release as a Nintendo Switch exclusive on July 29th, 2022.