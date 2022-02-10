Xenoblade Chronicles 3: Release Date, Trailer, Pre-Order, and More

The latest entry in the Xenoblade series, Xenoblade Chronicles 3, has just been announced for the Nintendo Switch. This brand-new title builds upon the foundations of the previous titles while adding new characters and stories for fans to enjoy. Here’s everything to know about Xenoblade Chronicles 3, from its release date to pre-orders and more.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Release Date

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is slated to release in September 2022. No official date has been given yet, so this is subject to change. There is always a possibility of the game being delayed, but Monolith Soft – the company behind the Xenoblade series – has a pretty good track record in that department.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Trailer

The trailer for Xenoblade Chronicles 3 was revealed in the latest Nintendo Direct. Coverage of the reveal notes how similar it seems to previous entries in the series, while adding its own unique flair to story and setting. More trailers are likely to appear before September, so fans should keep an eye out for the latest news from Nintendo.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Pre-Orders

As this game was just revealed, there are currently very few locations to pre-order it from. One location that does have Xenoblade Chronicles 3 available for pre-order is Best Buy, for a tentative price of $59.99 USD. Fans can also expect the usual locations – Amazon, Walmart, and the official Nintendo website – to have the game available when more information about it is revealed.

More Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Info

Soon after the announcement of Xenoblade Chronicles 3, Executive Director Tetsuya Takahashi introduced the game, sharing numerous tidbits about how it was designed. Fans can also check out an overview of the game that shares official screenshots and provides further information about Xenoblade Chronicles 3’s story. Much of this information was also shared on Twitter, so fans should keep their eyes peeled for even more reveals in the coming months!

In Aionios, the world of #XenobladeChronicles3, there are two opposing nations: Keves and Agnus. They’re in steady conflict with each other, and their soldiers fight with their lives on the line every day just to survive. pic.twitter.com/SpydhlUu8H — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 10, 2022

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set to release as a Nintendo Switch exclusive in September 2022.