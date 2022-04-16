Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Key Art Revealed: What It Could Mean

A new Xenoblade Chronicles 3 key art has been spotted and eager fans have no doubt been attempting to dissect everything that the art showcases to players. The art itself is shown above and it is breathtakingly gorgeous, the bucolic rolling hills and the towering greatsword that stands tall above the plains below. This guide article will discuss everything that this Xenoblade Chronicles 3 key art could mean for the next installment of the series.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 Key Art Takes Center Stage

The art unveils what looks to be the cast of characters that we will be encountering. It is quite similar to another Xenoblade Chronicles key art such as the one from Xenoblade Chronicles 2, another game that had gained an immense amount of popularity. Except for that key art there was a tree standing tall in the great creature (Titan) beyond the expanse and not a sword.

In terms of the characters we can see, there are clear hints towards who will be taking a great presence within the game. Whenever a key art features a lineup of characters such as seen above, it is usually likely that those characters will have a lot of time within the game. With a lot of hype surrounding the game after its reveal, a new key art such as this will be sure to get the energy surges flowing within gamers around the world.

The main characters can be seen in the key art, one of them being Mio as can be seen on the middle-left in the white/grey jacket who will have a fast attack speed, and then there is also Noah on the middle-right in the red jacket. The other characters will likely be getting a similar treatment to the center stage folks. There is a vast array of characters within the Xenoblade Chronicles franchise and some have even made their way into Smash Bros.

Xenoblade Chronicles 3 is set for release in September 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.