How to Save Baelen Bonecloak the Mushroom Picker in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

While questing in the Underdark, you’ll come across Derryth, a disgruntled wife who sent her husband to find some Noblestalk, a mushroom that supposedly cures any ailments. Here’s how to find and save Baelen in Baldur’s Gate 3, and get some Noblestalk out of it too.

How to Save Baelen from the Bibberbang

To save Baelen, you’ll first have to find him.

Finding Baelen

Baelen can be found in Act 1, within the Bibberbang Grotto (X: -22, Y: -75) in the northwest of the Underdark. You’ll find him surrounded by bibberbang, a mushroom that explodes into poisonous clouds if you get too close. It’s a good idea to make a quicksave right about now in case things go south on your rescue mission.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Saving Baelen

As you walk towards Baelen and the bibberbang, a cutscene will play. Baelen will urge you not to come any closer, as he’s dropped his torch, and the entire grotto will surely explode if disturbed. He needs to reach for his bag, which has a scroll of Misty Step within.

From here, there are a few different ways you can save Baelen. Before you proceed, make sure to split your character from the party, as the others will mindlessly follow you into the deadly bibberbang otherwise.

Misty Step, Fly, Enhanced Leap, or Dimension Door

Use one of the listed abilities to fly, leap, or teleport to Baelen’s bag, which is just a few feet from him. Then, either throw his bag or the scroll of Misty Step inside to Baelen. He will use the scroll to teleport to safety. You can then fly, leap, or teleport back to where you started.

Mage Hand

If you have a character with Mage Hand, you can avoid going into the bibberbang altogether. Cast Mage Hand and have the hand throw the bag to Baelen.

Scroll of Misty Step

Have a spare scroll and a good arm? Throw your scroll of Misty Step at Baelen, and he will use it to teleport out.

Obtaining the Noblestalk

After Baelen is safe, he will thank you, give you a scroll of Invisibility, and leave, forgetting why he was even here in the first place. His wife sent him for the Noblestalk and luckily, we can finish what he started.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Noblestalk is located at X: -5, Y: -60. If you’re having trouble finding it, use the Alt key to highlight items. The easiest method of obtaining the Noblestalk is using Mage Hand to drag, not throw, the mushroom over to you. Throwing the mushroom will destroy it. You can also use Misty Step to teleport over. Or, if you’re not the magic type, you can throw a jug of water over the lit torch, drink a potion of Poison Resistance, and simply walk through.

Now that you’ve got the Noblestalk, it’s up to you to decide what to do with the cure-all mushroom.

- This article was updated on November 21st, 2023