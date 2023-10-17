What to Do With Noblestalk in Baldur’s Gate 3

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Given that there’s only one Noblestalk in Baldur’s Gate3, it’s understandable if you’re unsure of what to do with it. This mushroom can only be collected if you manage to avoid triggering the nearby Bibblebang flora during the “Find the Mushroom Picker” quest. Once obtained, the quest suggests that you should return it to Darryth. However, this is not the only thing you can do with it.

Who Should Use the Noblestalk Mushroom

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

There are four different ways to use the Noblestalk mushroom in Baldur’s Gate 3:

You can give it to Darryth for her to sell in Baldur’s Gate.

You can give it to Shadowheart to help her with her memories

You can give it to Baelen to restore him to his former self

You can use it if you’re playing as The Dark Urge to get some of your memories back

The Noblestalk Mushroom possesses unique properties that can restore lost memories. This is why it is so valuable. If you’re expecting a reward for giving it to Darryth, you might want to reconsider. She will be thankful and become a good friend of yours, but there’s no rare item or gold for you if that’s what you do.

RELATED: What Can Silence the Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3? Hint and Solution

Handing it over to Shadowheart will jog her memory of a childhood friend, thereby adding another entry to her “Daughter of Darkness” companion quest. However, doing so requires you to convince her by succeeding on a Persuation or Indimidation check, which might be a problem in case you have the Karmic Dice mechanic turned on.

If you’re inclined towards sadism, just give it to Baelen. You will quickly realize that his wife, Darryth, was not lying. Baelen was an abusive husband, and using the Noblestalk will cure him from his current state, restoring him to his former, horrible self.

Lastly, if you’re playing as the Dark Urge Origin Character, you can consume the Noblestalk mushroom yourself. This will cause your character to regain some of their lost memories. Consuming the item will trigger an event, and you will hear the narrator vividly describing horrifying hobbies your character used to have before losing their memory.

The best choices here are either letting the Dark Urge use it or giving it to Shadowheart. At least you get a teaser of what is to come in the next act. Darryth isn’t going to reward you or pay for the mushroom, and Baelen is just not a nice person. Either way, in the end, the choice is yours.

- This article was updated on October 17th, 2023