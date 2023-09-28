What Can Silence the Nightsong in Baldur’s Gate 3? Hint and Solution

Image: Attack of the Fanboy]

Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3 is filled with complicated puzzles, deadly traps, and scheming cultists, so it’s only natural that some players are getting stuck on some parts of the main questline as they progress through the Shadow-Cursed Lands. When you reach the Temple of Shar and undergo Lady Shar’s Gauntlet to help Shadowheart achieve her lifelong dream of becoming a Dark Justiciar, you’ll find a creepy library that presents you with a question: What can silence the Nightsong?

The Nightsong is a powerful relic that you’ve definitely heard about multiple times by this point in your Baldur’s Gate 3 adventure considering it’s name dropped early in Act 1 and brought up repeatedly after that. If you’ve been paying attention and reading lore books, you may have picked up on some things regarding the nature of the Nightsong that might help you solve this puzzle. It’s still a tricky one though, so we’ve got you covered with a hint and the full solution for the “What can silence the Nightsong” puzzle in Baldur’s Gate 3.

What Can Silence the Nightsong Hint

Before we give you the full solution to this puzzle, let’s start off with a hint. You need to insert an item into the pedestal to solve the puzzle, that much is clear. But what exactly are you supposed to look for?

Related: Baldur’s Gate 3 Loviatar’s Love: What It Does and How to Remove It

There are two key pieces of information that will lead you closer to this puzzle’s solution. Firstly, the answer is in the same room. There’s no need to backtrack through the entire temple or go anywhere else. Second, the answer is something that is specific to the room you’re in. Think about it: why would they put this puzzle in a library of all places?

If you’re still stuck scratching your head after those hints, then keep reading down below for the solution. There are slight spoilers, but it’s nothing outside of the puzzle solution so you don’t have to worry about the story being ruined.

What Can Silence the Nightsong in BG3?

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To solve this puzzle and answer the question “What can silence the Nightsong,” you need to find a book called “Teachings of Loss: The Nightsinger.” The library has several bookshelves and rows of books that you can search, but the only book that matters is The Nightsinger. It’s located on the second bookshelf on the right side of the room.

Related: Recruit Minthara on a Good Baldur’s Gate 3 Playthrough With This Mod

Beware, many of these bookshelves are booby-trapped. Use trap disarm kits and a party member with high Dexterity to make them safe to access. You probably have Astarion with you (I mean, who wouldn’t?) so just make him do it. Use him for all your disarming and unlocking needs and then place the book on the pedestal to solve the puzzle. You’ll unlock a secret room where you’ll receive the Spear of Night as a reward. This is an incredibly important item that you can use very soon, so keep it in mind as you progress through Act 2 of Baldur’s Gate 3.

- This article was updated on September 28th, 2023