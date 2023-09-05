Recruit Minthara on a Good Baldur’s Gate 3 Playthrough With This Mod

Image: Larian Studios

Baldur’s Gate 3 is a game with a mind-boggling number of choices, and each of those choices comes with consequences. Depending on your actions during Act 1 of the game’s main story, you can either save the Druid Grove and rescue First Druid Halsin or go the evil route and raze the Grove to the ground. The latter is a comically evil option, but there is one major incentive for players to slaughter the Tieflings and Druids in Act 1: Minthara.

Minthara is the game’s only “evil” companion and you can’t get her if you’re playing as a good character, or at least that was the case until now. A new Baldur’s Gate 3 mod called Daughter of Lolth allows Minthara to have a bit of a redemption arc, letting her join your party without making you destroy the Druid Grove.

How to Recruit Minthara on the Good Route in Baldur’s Gate 3

After installing the Daughter of Lolth mod, you can recruit Minthara even after defeating her at the Goblin Camp. She won’t die and you’ll be able to find her at Moonrise Towers in Act 2. With this mod, you can make whatever choices you want in Act 1 and still reunite with everyone’s favorite evil Drow in Act 2.

Sadly, mods are not supported in the PlayStation 5 version of Baldur’s Gate 3, so this option is only available for PC players. Also, you must install this mod before starting Act 2, which makes sense since you’ll have to kill Minthara to get past Act 1 in the good route. Act 2 officially begins when heading to the zone with the Githyanki Creche or taking the elevator at Grymforge to reach the Shadow Cursed Lands, so make sure you’re still in the starting zone before installing this mod.

Hotfix #5 is now live for BG3 on PC & PS5!



Minthara lovers, your ship has come in: among other fixes, this hotfix unlocks dialogue that allows you to deepen your relationship with everyone’s favourite(?) ruthless Oath of Vengeance Paladin.



Read more: https://t.co/PUreYCjRXA pic.twitter.com/iFQZxQ0lp9 — Baldur's Gate 3 (@baldursgate3) September 5, 2023

This mod couldn’t have been released at a better time, since Larian Studios just issued a new patch that addressed many of the bugs that have been plaguing Minthara since the game’s release. Hotfix #5 lets Minthara break out of her shell, fixing a bug that locked players out of many of her lines of dialogue. Now, companions will react to you romancing Minthara and the romance will work correctly in Act 3. Minthara also has much more to say now throughout your journey, so she feels like a fully fleshed out companion instead of the silent sidekick she was before.

There are plenty of mods that drastically enhance the Baldur’s Gate 3 experience if you’re just getting into the modding scene, too. One new mod adds a whopping 54 new playable races to the game, including a few from the critically acclaimed MMO Final Fantasy XIV. There are also countless character creation mods that add new hairstyles, face types, and accessories if you’re into that.

- This article was updated on September 5th, 2023