Are you wondering how to save in Aliens: Dark Descent? There are two ways progress in your game can be saved: Auto Saves and Manual Saves. However, the initial settings you choose when starting a new game will affect how the save system works, and you won’t be able to change the save system setting later on. Here is everything you need to know about how to save in Aliens: Dark Descent so you don’t lose your progress.

Aliens: Dark Descent: How to Save Your Progress

Image: Focus Entertainment

When you start a new game you will need to choose your difficulty level preset before starting. Along with choosing your difficulty level preset you will also need to choose how the Save System works by picking one of two options. It is important to know what both options do because your choice will determine how and when the game auto saves.

Here are the two Save System options in Aliens: Dark Descent:

Permissive: A lot of auto saves are available for loading.

A lot of auto saves are available for loading. No One Can Hear Them Scream: Only two autosaves are available and will be replaced regularly: One during base management of the Otago and one during deployment at each rest.

A missable achievement called Perfect Organism can only be earned if you choose the “No One Can Hear Them Scream” mode, so consider that when choosing your Save System preset.

You will know when the game auto saves as you will see a spinning circle with the text Auto Saving on your screen. If you don’t see this text, then you should know that your progress hasn’t been saved to this point. If you close your game you will lose your progress unless you manually save.

How to Manually Save in Aliens: Dark Descent

Image: Focus Entertainment

If you want to manually save your game progress in Aliens: Dark Descent, you can do so, but only under the right circumstances. To do so, you must move your squad into a room and then have them rest. However, manually saving will cost you valuable resources, so you must be strategic about when you manually save.

Image: Focus Entertainment

Here is how to manually save in Aliens: Dark Descent:

Open your Map Look for a room with a Green House icon Weld Doors to Create a Shelter – Each door will cost 1 Tool each You will know how many doors you need to weld by the green text appearing when you enter a room with a Green House icon. Click the Rest button For instance, the rest button is the down arrow on the directional pad for a controller.

If you rested successfully, you would see an onscreen window similar to the above that states what benefits your crew will gain from resting and that your game has been saved. When in doubt, open the pause menu and click the Load button to ensure your game is saved.