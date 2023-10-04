How to Server Transfer in New World (2023)

Image: Amazon Games

Considering so many players are trying to get into the New World servers, some players may be unable to make it in. Because of this issue, Amazon Game Studios has allowed each player to purchase a Server Transfer Token that allows players to transfer to a new world, aka a server. This guide will walk you through transferring servers in New World in 2023.

How to Transfer Servers in New World in 2023

Players can transfer servers in New World by purchasing the Character Transfer Token. To access the token, head into the in-game store and navigate to the “World Transfer” section on the left-hand side. Select the token to purchase it and then go ahead and use it.

Remember that players are only allowed to use the Character Transfer Token once, so make sure you are definite on your decision. These tokens go for $14.99. The Character Transfer Tokens used to be free, but there is no longer mention of a free token on the Amazon Games support page.

Progress Carried Over When Transferring Servers in New World

When transferring servers in New World, players will keep crucial progress. This includes everything listed below.

All character progression (level, weapon mastery, titles, etc.)

Faction alliance.

Faction progress.

All inventory and storage.

Currency.

Quest progress.

Houses and housing decorations.

It’s important to know that all friends data, including friends list, ignore list, and buy/sell orders from your current server, cannot be transferred to the new one. This is a huge bummer, especially if you have made many friends along the way, but it is one of the requirements mentioned on the official Amazon Games server transfer website.

Exceptions for Server Transfer in New World

There are a few exceptions when it comes to transferring region servers in New World:

You can’t move your character to a full world. You can’t move your character to a world currently in maintenance. Your character must be level 25 or higher to transfer to a new region.

That is all you need to know about transferring to a new server in New World. If you end up transferring and want to transfer again in the future, you will have to purchase a new Character Transfer Token from the in-game shop.

- This article was updated on October 4th, 2023