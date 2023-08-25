How to Share Decals and Emblems in Armored Core 6 With Share ID

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Armored Core 6 allows players to show off their mech skills and designs. One of the coolest features is where players can share decals and emblems with other players worldwide in the gaming community. This guide will detail how to share emblems and decals with a Share ID Code in Armored Core 6.

Sharing and Downloading Emblems and Decals in Armored Core 6

First, to share emblems and decals in Armored Core 6, players must complete the game’s tutorial section and first mission. Once completed, the Garage will unlock, and players can share their decal and emblem design. Follow the steps below to get started.

How to Share Emblem and Decals in Armored Core 6

To share your decal and Emblem, you must first create one. To create one, head into the AC Design section of the Garage and select Image Editor. This is where you can have fun and create whichever Emblem or decal your mind can develop. Now, here is how you can share your design:

Select AC Design in the Garage. Select Image Editor. Hover over the Emblem you want to share and press Image Controls (Triangle on PlayStation, Y on Xbox). Select upload. This will create a Share ID Code. Give this Share ID Code to a friend or other players, which they can then download into their game.

How to Download Emblems and Decals in Armored Core 6

To download another player’s emblem or decal, you must get their Share ID Code for their emblem. Once you have the Share ID Code, follow the steps below.

Select AC Design in the Garage. Select Image Editor. Navigate to the Downloaded tab. Select the box with the large arrow. Enter your friend’s Share ID Code.

It’s important to remember that to share and upload emblems and decals in Armored Core 6, you must be connected to the internet. If you’re looking for players to share your creations with or want to download others, keep up to date with the Armored Core Reddit page.

August 25th, 2023