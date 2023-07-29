How to Shield Jump in BOTW: Zelda Breath of the Wild

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Shield Jumping in Zelda: Breath of the Wild is a great game mechanic allowing players to jump further than usual and ride down hills like snowboarders. This mechanic is pretty well hidden, as the game doesn’t give you information on successfully pulling it off. We got you covered as this guide will walk you through how to shield jump in Zelda Breath of the Wild.

How to Shield Jump in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Shield Jumping in Zelda Breath of the Wild boils down to quickly pressing a series of buttons in the correct order. To perform a Shield Jump, sprint forward with the B button, press X to jump, then press ZL, then A while in the air. Pressing these buttons in this order fast enough will cause Link to put his shield underneath, throwing him forward.

This technique is great for jumping over gaps you would typically not be able to make with a standard jump. It’s also a great way to slide down mountainsides and hills, making traveling much quicker. It’s important to know that Shield Jumping will damage your shield. If you continue to Shield Jump with the same shield repeatedly, eventually, it will break.

How to Repair Shields in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

If you continue to use the same shield for Shield Jumping, you will want to repair it so you don’t lose it forever. One method in Breath of the Wild can repair your shields and while the technique is bizarre, it still does wonders. First, you must find the Octorok, an Octopus-like enemy that pops out of the ground and throws rocks your way.

When you find an Octorok, throw your shield in the direction of the enemy, where it will suck your shield into its mouth and spit it out. When the Octorok spits out the shield, it will be as good as new and fully repaired for more Shield Jumping and Shield Surfing. I use the Octorok method for not just my shields but also my swords!

- This article was updated on July 29th, 2023