How to Sign Up For Blue Protocol Network Testing

When Blue Protocol was announced in 2019, it had a lot going for it. Originally called Project Sky Blue, this was going to be an anime MMO action RPG that would be similar to the likes of other games like Genshin Impact and Tower of Fantasy. However, the status of the game’s development went quiet for a bit. Now, we have news regarding a future release and an upcoming network test for the game. Here’s everything you need to know on how to sign up for the network testing for Blue Protocol.

How to Sign Up For the Blue Protocol Network Testing

At least right now, the game will only be on PC. This includes the network test starting early next year. So, to sign up for the test, you’re going to need a few things before even being considered. You’ll need the following:

PC Specs

You’ll need these specs at the minimum to run the game. Obviously, the better your specs are compared to this, the better your game will perform.

OS

Windows 8.1/ Windows 10

CPU

Intel Core i3-4340

Memory

8 GB RAM

GPU

NVIDIA Geforce GTX 660 2GB

AMD Radeon R& 370 2GB

Storage

20 GB or more

Resolution

1280 x 720 or higher

DirectX 12

Possibly a VPN

Blue Protocol’s network test will be run only in Japan, so if you are someone outside of the region, you will most likely need to run a VPN (a Virtual Private Network). It’s highly recommended to use paid VPNs as those are more secure compared to the free ones. With the program, you’re able to change your IP to a location in Japan so that your account isn’t removed from the test.

Japanese Bandai Namco Account

Since Blue Protocol will only be available in Japan during its network test, anyone outside of the region will have to make a new Bandai Namco account registered under the Japanese version. With a VPN, your IP might be registered and verified behind the scenes to ensure that you’re actually playing (technically) within the region.

You’ll be going through the login process in Japanese, but your browser should be able to translate the web pages for you to make things easier. Changing your region may not be enough, given that certain games from BN are only under the Japanese site.

You have from now until December 13, 2022, to sign up for the closed network test. A total of 50,000 players will be selected, so you may not be guaranteed a spot. Still, 50,000 is a lot. Finally, do not expect any progress made here to be transferred into the final build as this is just a test.

Blue Protocol will begin its network test from January 14 to January 16, 2023. An announcement of its global release will be revealed during the Game Awards on December 8, 2022.

- This article was updated on November 15th, 2022