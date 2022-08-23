Fans of Frank Herbert’s Dune have even more to be excited about, with the announcement from Gamescom 2022 confirming Dune Awakening to be in development. It is described in the trailer as an Open World Survival MMO, which is a stellar concept, where you operate in the world of Arrakis and brave the elements, conduct combat, and face terrifying, gargantuan sandworms. Developer Funcom promises an incredible experience for sci-fi fans in a timely fashion while the films are currently a pop culture phenomenon, so check out How to Sign up for the Dune Awakening Beta!

How to Sign up for Dune Awakening Beta

While there is no current release date listed, not even shown on the Gamescom trailer, you can go to dunegames.com where you can navigate to the bottom of the homepage and click ‘Sign up for the Beta’. This will prompt you to enter your email address and add you to the mailing list for when notifications go out about access to the beta. There’s no window given for when this will be, but this is your way of getting your foot in the door, especially if you’re a longtime fan of the series like many of us.

There is no guarantee that this will secure your spot in the Dune Awakening Beta, but the earlier you do this, the better. With the Gamescom 2022 announcements going crazy with all sorts of hype for upcoming games, this was a very pleasant surprise, and yet another MMO to check out in the future. While we don’t ultimately know when the game will come out, expect it anytime beyond 2023 at the earliest.

