When Does Gamescom 2022 Begin? Start Time, How to Watch, Games Included, and More

Gamescom 2022 is coming in hot, and we’ve got loads of games to be showcased and possible announcements on the horizon! It is a Livestream event that’ll be watched by countless gamers around the world as we wait on content regarding our favorite incoming big releases. This is essentially the E3 event we needed this year, a trade fair that has taken its position as the world’s largest gaming event based on event space and visitors. This will be a huge event, and you won’t want to miss any of the possible coverage that’ll be entailed. Read on for our guide on Gamescom 2022 | Start Time, How to Watch, Games Included, and More!

Gamescom 2022 | Start Time and How to Watch

You can view the Gamescom event live on The Game Awards YouTube and Twitch channels, as early as 11 AM PT/2 PM ET on August 23 for the opening night Livestream. This initial stream will last 2 hours and cover about 30 games, of which 11 are confirmed for now. It will be hosted by Geoff Keighley, creator, and host of The Game Awards, and will be the perfect way to close the summer and get gamers excited for things to come. Be sure to check out additional news that comes out of the subsequent days at the event, which extends until August 28, 2022.

Gamescom 2022 | Games Included and More

Of the 30 games that are to make an appearance, there are 11 confirmed to be spread across the 2-hour showcase, including the following:

Goat Simulator 3

Gotham Knights

High on Life

Hogwarts Legacy

Honkai Star Rail

Return to Monkey Island

Sonic Frontiers

The Callisto Protocol

The Expanse: A Telltale Series

The Outlast Trials

Untitled project by Unknown Worlds

Additional games that deserve coverage and could make a surprise appearance on this include The Outer Worlds 2, Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora, Ubisoft’s Star Wars title, One Piece Odyssey, and Gamescomthe Wonder Woman game, and more. And while Hideo Kojima hasn’t technically been announced in the lineup, his birthday is on August 24, so wouldn’t it be a perfect gift for him and his fans to get some space to discuss Overdose? If you’re excited to watch, we’ve got the YouTube stream embedded here so you can check it out as well.

This concludes our coverage of Gamescom 2022 | Start Time, How to Watch, Games Included, and More! Be sure to tune in soon, when Gamescom goes live at 11:00 AM PT/2:00 PM ET, August 23, 2022.