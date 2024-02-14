Image: 2K

The number of games in a season can be overwhelming for many players, leading them to wonder how to skip key games in NBA 2K24. Is there a way to do it? Let’s find out!

Can You Skip Key Games in NBA 2K24?

You can’t skip Key Games in NBA 2K24. Key Games are a new feature that allows players to participate in the most crucial matches based on matchups, rival teams, and milestone achievements. They are designed to provide an enhanced gaming experience and a faster route to reach the Greatest Of All Time (GOAT) status for your MyPlayer character. Despite the benefits, many players are frustrated by the sheer number of Key Games in a season, and, unfortunately, there’s no official solution for this. After having to play so many matches, some players might even get tired of seeing their own face in the game.

Image: 2K

Players would like to skip these games for various reasons. Some players prefer to speed run the game without being interrupted by so many Key Games. Others complain about the inability to sim out at halftime when up by 30 points. These restrictions annoy many long-time NBA 2K players due to how limiting they feel to players who want to play the game as they wish.

Although there’s no official way to skip Key Games, players have found a workaround: Intentional Fouling. By intentionally getting four fouls, players can get subbed out until the 4th quarter, effectively reducing the time they need to spend in a Key Game. However, this method has its drawbacks. If you foul and receive a technical foul, you won’t gain anything and will fail the key game quest, even if you foul out.

In conclusion, while the Key Games feature in NBA 2K24 is designed to enhance the gaming experience, it has also sparked a debate among players. As of now, there are no official ways to skip Key Games, but players continue to explore workarounds. As always, the goal is to enjoy the game, so find the playstyle that brings you the most enjoyment.

- This article was updated on February 14th, 2024