Are you wondering how to solve the As You Sow, So Shall You Reep Quest in Atomic Heart so you can deliver the canister to the gate? This is the second most complicated puzzle in the game because you must move the canister on a train car by using operational control panels and pushing the canister forward manually from room to room. Unfortunately, the operational contral panels are not easy to reach, so you must climb around the map to reach them. Don’t worry, though, because we have the solution with pictures that will make solving this quest super easy. Here is how to solve the As You Sow, So Shall You Reep quest in Atomic Heart.

How to Solve the Yellow Canister Puzzle in Atomic Heart

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Go to the second level, where the yellow canister is found. Move the hanging platform with your glove to the right.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Jump across the platforms and head to the first switch. You must spin the yellow canister and push it forward toward the other side of the room.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Jump back across the hanging platforms, to the next operational control for the train system. Flip the switch to turn the canister, connecting it to the track. Then press the up arrow to move it forward.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head into the same room as the yellow canister and look up. Directly in front of the yellow canister is another hanging platform. Drag it to your right with your glove.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Return to the previous room, climb the stairs, and jump across the hanging platforms. This time, however, you need to jump across to the half wall with the writing on it. Once there, you must jump across the room using the two hanging platforms.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Go through the door and turn to your right down the hallway. Exit the door, jump across the spinning train car with a platform on it.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Use the next train track control panel with broken stairs. Spin it, so it is facing the yellow canister.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Drop and head back to the half wall. You must look on the half wall to your left for yellow hand grabs. Climb these and jump onto a platform to your right.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will find another train track control panel. Turn the yellow canister to your right and then push it forward until it goes onto the round track you spun previously.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You must return to the train track control panel with the broken stairs. Spin the canister to the right and then push it forward.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The yellow canister will crash into another train car with a yellow box on it. Climb the box and jump up onto the ledge in front of you. This will lead you to another train track control panel.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Spin the yellow canister and then push it forward.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Look to your right, and the rail is broken on the ledge. You can now dash jump across the hanging platforms to another train track control panel.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Spin the canister and then push it forward twice.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Head straight into the next room. Climb the empty car and then climb onto the floating platform.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

From here, climb the stairs to the next train track control panel. Spin the canister and push it forward.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Follow the canister into the room and turn left. Climb the stairs and head up to the final control panel. Spin the canister to the lifter and push it forward.

