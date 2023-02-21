How to Kill Hedgie Without Making a Single Shot / Destroy All Statues in Atomic Heart

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you wondering how to kill the Hedgie without making a single shot / destroy all statues in Atomic Heart so you can earn the Strike achievement? The Strike achievement is one of two achievements you can miss because it is earned based on killing a boss in a specific way. There is, unfortunately, no going back unless you reload your save file.

Don’t worry, though, because the steps required to kill the Hedgie to earn the achievement are easy (surviving the battle long enough to finish the fight on higher difficulties, not so much). Here is how to kill Hedgie without making a single shot and destroying all statues in Atomic Heart.

How to Earn the Strike Achievement in Atomic Heart: Kill Hedgie Encounter

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To start the boss fight, you must interact with a switch at the center of the arena. This will cause a statue to rise from the ground and initiate a small cutscene. Remember what this statue looks like because it is what the achievement is talking about. After the small cutscene, Hedgie will drop down and begin spinning around the arena in a ball like Sonic.

It will target you based on your location, and you can make it go where you want. This is how you destroy the statues. For instance, to destroy the first statue, keep the statue between you and Hedgie. So, when the Hedgie rolls towards you, it will smash into the statue, destroy it, and receive damage. Remember that you cannot shoot it with a gun. Damaging it with a melee weapon is also not recommended because you could kill it before it destroys all statues.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You destroyed the first statue. Awesome! This is now where it gets challenging, depending on which difficulty you choose. Additional statues must now be destroyed in the same fashion as the first. These statues will be located in a circle around the first statue. You can see them because of the decorative cover and switch.

To do so, you must interact with additional switches to raise more statues from the ground. The switches will look similar to the first one, but you need to use your Shok Polymer skill to activate it, which will raise the statues. Remember that the switch will lower into the ground when the Hedgie isn’t rolling around the map or have its core exposed.

Therefore, the easiest way to activate a switch is to stand by one until it rises. Another tip is to ensure you see the button symbol before activating your Shok Polymer skill. Otherwise, it won’t hit the switch, and you may miss this rotation and have to wait for the switch to rise again.

Repeat this for all statues until they are destroyed. At this point, the Hedgie will take enough damage to be destroyed, and the boss fight will end. The achievement will pop instantly if all statues are destroyed. If it doesn’t, you need to restart the boss fight again. Luckily, the game will autosave right before the boss fight, so you can reload as many times as you need.