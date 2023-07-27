How to Solve the Lament Jumping Puzzle in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Lament dungeon in Remnant 2 has its fair share of puzzles, and the jumping one is unique. In this puzzle, you will come across a series of platforms floating with invisible walkways, where it is up to the player to walk along the invisible path and make it to the other side. At first, players will want to jump, but they better not. It’s tough, but there is a trick to this puzzle to make it easier for players. Here is how you can solve the jumping puzzle in the Lament dungeon of Remnant 2.

The Lament Jumping Puzzle Solution in Remnant 2

The first thing you need to know about the supposed “jumping puzzle” in Remnant 2 is that you must first get the Kolket’s Razor item from the mini-boss Wither. Continue progressing normally through The Lament, and you’ll come across this boss eventually. Once you have your hand on Kolket’s Razor, inspect it and turn it into a key. With that out of the way, let’s move on to the puzzle.

You will notice a handful of floating platforms as you approach the jumping puzzle. At first, you’ll want to jump across, as did I, but it’s a lot easier to walk across the invisible pathways. So how do you know where the hidden walkway is? Shoot down; if there is an invisible walkway, your bullets will act like they are hitting a solid surface.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

I recommend using the Cube Gun for this as its bullets are so clear and easy to spot hitting the surface, but any gun will do. Keep shooting down and making your way to all the platforms; eventually, you’ll end up on the other side!

When you reach the other side, use the Kolket’s Key you acquired from the Wither boss to open the door. Rmember you need to inspect Kolket’s Razor to turn it into a key. On the other side of the door, you’ll find some materials and the Ring of Diversion. This ring grants the wearer an increased invulnerability window while evading and sliding.

- This article was updated on July 27th, 2023