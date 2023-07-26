How to Solve the Plinth Puzzle in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Remnant 2 has many puzzles that frustrate players for hours trying to solve them. One of these puzzles is the Plinth puzzle, where you need to input symbols in the correct order. The Lament and Imperial Gardens are two known locations for this puzzle. Read further to learn how to solve both Plinth puzzles in Remnant 2.

Plinth Puzzle Solution in Remnant 2

The harder of the two puzzles is in The Lament, so this guide will cover that first. Below is a walkthrough on how to solve this Plinth puzzle in Remnant 2.

How to Solve The Lament Plinth Puzzle in Remnant 2

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

To solve the Plinth puzzle in The Lament, you must first check the journal in a pit next to the puzzle’s location. Below is an image of the pit where the journal is located.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Inside this journal, you will find a symbol of a specific color, a key hint in solving this puzzle. Surrounding the area you will find bodies covered in colored sheets. Your goal is to focus on the bodies with the colored sheet corresponding to the colored symbol in the journal. For example, my symbol was blue — so I only focused on the bodies with the blue-colored sheets.

Go around to the bodies with the same color as your symbol and take note of the symbols above their head. You will need to input these four symbols into the plinth and open the door. The good news is that the symbols don’t need to be put in any particular order when inputting them into the plinth.

Remembering the symbols while inputting them into the plinth can be tricky, so I recommend taking pictures of them. This way, you won’t have to keep backtracking to the bodies, as that will take longer than having pictures at your disposal.

Your reward for completing The Lament plinth puzzle is the Blood Tinged Ring, which grants the wearer regeneration when standing near Bleeding enemies.

How to Solve the Imperial Gardens Plinth Puzzle in Remnant 2

The plinth puzzle in Imperial Gardens is much more straightforward and boils down to exploring the surrounding area. As you explore the area around the puzzle, you will find symbols you need input into the plinth. Keep in mind that some are hidden behind locked doors, which can be opened by shooting explosives near them.

The reward for completing the Imperial Gardens plinth puzzle is the Crossbow — a deadly weapon that is great for long ranges.

