Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Final Fantasy XVI has an array of mechanics to get acquainted with and some of the simpler mechanics such as sprinting are a little different from other titles. This is why some players will be on the hunt online for working out the specifics of the system. This article will take you through everything you need to know about how to sprint in Final Fantasy 16.

Process to Sprint in Final Fantasy 16

In order to sprint in Final Fantasy 16 you will have to hold your movement stick (L3) forward for around 5-7 seconds before Clive will begin to sprint — I made sure to time this for you all! A sprint will be indicated by a gust of wind being formed around Clive when the sprint has started, and your movement will (of course) be noticeably faster.

Related: How to get Wind Shard in Final Fantasy 16

The confusion around how to sprint is likely formed by players thinking there would be a dedicated sprint button of some form, even holding down the L3 stick for example. This is not the case however so it takes some time while getting used to the general sprint process. It is also not possible to map a dedicated sprint button in the settings.

Are There Any Places Clive Can’t Sprint in Final Fantasy 16?

Yes, you will not be able to sprint in any combat encounters, cities, and at certain times during general quests. Most of your sprinting will be done in the more open parts of Valisthea and this is why there can be even more confusion about how to sprint. The open field of the forest next to Caer Norvent is a prime example of the type of place you will be able to sprint around.

Related: Final Fantasy 16 New Game Plus Explained: What Carries Over to “Final Fantasy” Mode in FFXVI?

Now that you know how to sprint in Final Fantasy XVI, you can make your way back into the game and start sprinting around those open areas much more.

- This article was updated on June 25th, 2023