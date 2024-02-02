How to Start Chihiro Fushimi’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reload

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you trying to hang out with Chihiro Fushimi in Persona 3 Reload, but she doesn’t seem interested? Starting her Social Link requires patience and the right timing, and the requirements have changed since Persona 3 Portable and the original version.

Starting Chihiro Fushimi’s Social Link is crucial as it unlocks one of the many Persona Arcanas in the game. Here is how to start Chihiro Fushimi’s Social Link in Persona 3 Reloaded.

Unlocking Chihiro’s Social Link and Justice Arcana

Players can start Chihiro Fushimi’s Social Link once they join the Student Council, which becomes available in early May. Chihiro is also part of the Student Council, and this marks the first time you will officially meet her in Persona 3 Reload.

After joining the Student Council, you can find Chihiro Fushimi hanging out on the second floor right outside your classroom on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. To officially unlock her Social Link, you must speak to her a total of four times until she is finally willing to hang out with you. This may take a while, considering she can only be found three out of seven days of the week, but keep yourself occupied with other Social Links until then.

After speaking to Chihiro four times and hanging out with her at least once, you will unlock her Social Link and the Justice Persona Arcana. To rank up in her Social Link, respond to her messages or see her in her usual spot on Tuesdays, Thursdays, or Saturdays and make plans to hang out.

While becoming acquainted with Chihiro is similar in Reload to what it was in Portable, the number of times has been increased. Initially, you had to speak to her only three times to start the Social Link.

How to Join the Student Council in Persona 3 Reload

Joining the Student Council in Persona 3 Reload is a straightforward process. Don’t worry about missing the chance to join the Student Council, as it is unmissable and offered to the player as part of the main story. Joining the Student Council will unlock a new Social Link with Hidetoshi Odagiri and unlock the Emporer Arcana.

- This article was updated on February 2nd, 2024