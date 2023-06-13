All Persona 3 Reload Voice Actors: New English and Japanese Dub

Image: Atlus

Persona 3: Reload‘s announcement at Summer Game Fest came with the revelation that both the English and Japanese dubs of the game would feature an entirely new voice cast. Many members of Persona 3’s core cast are regarded as some of the best characters in the series, so Persona fans are dying to know who will be playing the members of the Specialized Extracurricular Execution Squad in Persona 3 Reload. Here’s a complete list of the new English and Japanese voice actors in Persona 3 Reload.

All of the New Voice Actors in Persona 3 Reload’s English Dub

The original Persona 3’s English dub features voice actors who have lent their voices to many famous video games and anime series like World of Warcraft and Naruto, and most of them went on to reprise their roles in later Persona games. Soon after Persona 3 Reload‘s debut trailer dropped, the new voice actors for all nine of Persona 3’s playable characters confirmed their roles through Twitter, with many of the original game’s voice actors retweeting the announcements to show their support.

Honestly couldn’t imagine a better person to take the mantle. Congrats, Aleks!! https://t.co/8C6H2SgPM8 — Yuri Lowenthal (@YuriLowenthal) June 11, 2023

Like the original, Persona 3 Reload’s new English cast features voice actors who have performed in iconic anime and video games, including Demon Slayer and Final Fantasy. Here is a breakdown of who will be voicing which character in Persona 3 and which voice actor they replaced.

Persona 3 Character New Voice Actor Old Voice Actor Protagonist Aleks Le Yuri Lowenthal Yukari Takeba Heather Gonzalez Michelle Ruff Mitsuru Kirijo Allegra Clark Tara Platt Akihiko Sanada Alejandro Saab Liam O’Brien Junpei Iori Zeno Robinson Vic Mignogna Aigis Dawn Bennet Karen Strassman Fuuka Yamagishi Suzie Yeung Paula Tiso Shinjiro Aragaki Justice Slocum Grant George Ken Amada Justine Lee Uncredited (Persona 3), Cindy Robinson (Spin-offs)

All of the New Voice Actors in Persona 3 Reload’s Japanese Dub

Like the English dub, the Japanese dub for Persona 3 Reload is a re-recording of the original. However, Persona 3 Reload’s Japanese cast is a mix of new and returning voice actors, and some roles haven’t been announced yet. Here is a roundup of all the new (and old) voice actors in Persona 3 Reloaded’s Japanese dub

Persona 3 Character New Voice Actor Old Voice Actor Protagonist Akira Ishida Akira Ishida Yukari Takeba Megumi Toyoguchi Megumi Toyoguchi Mitsuru Kirijo Kōsuke Toriumi Kōsuke Toriumi Akihiko Sanada Hikaru Midorikawa N/A Junpei Iori Kosuke Tomiumi N/A Aigis Maaya Sakamoto N/A Fuuka Yamagishi Mamiko Noto N/A Shinjiro Aragaki Kazuya Naki N/A Ken Amada Megumi Ogata N/A

How Fans Feel about Persona 3 Reload’s New Voice Actors

Persona fans’ reception of Persona 3 Reload’s new voice cast has been mostly positive. Most of the game’s new voice actors, particularly those in the English dub, are well-known within the video game and anime fan community, and many fans can’t wait to see these talented performers voice their respective characters. While some more nostalgic Persona fans have expressed dismay over the re-casting, others have argued that Persona 3 Reload’s status as a from-the-ground-up reimagining (and the controversy surrounding Junpei Itoi’s original voice actor Vic Mignogna) necessitated the voice changes.

