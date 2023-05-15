Galakrond is Going to be an Absolute Unit in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1.5

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

Dubbed the “progenitor of dragonkind” and “father of dragons,” Galakrond is the largest known creature to have ever roamed Azeroth. In World of Warcraft: Dragonflight 10.1.5, Galakrond is set to make his first physical in-game appearance — and he’s absolutely massive. Colossal. A huge, beefy boy.

Thanks to the timey-wimey shenanigans of the Infinite Dragonflight, players will be facing off against various foes throughout time in World of Warcraft: Dragonflight‘s upcoming mega-dungeon, Dawn of the Infinite. While Blizzard confirmed we won’t be facing off against Galakrond himself, he will make his in-game debut.

To demonstrate his ridiculously gigantic size, @keyboardturn (Ellie) on Twitter posted a comparison of Galakrond’s datamined model (consisting of only his head) to Stormwind City. Fans were stunned to find that the daddy of dragons’ dome towers over entire districts of the Alliance’s glorious city.

In response to a question we’ve all been wondering, Ellie also posted a side-by-side comparison between Galakrond’s head and Deathwing from the Dragon Soul raid. Galakrond was known for eating other dragons, and it’s safe to say his in-game size clearly reflects that he could gulp down Deathwing for breakfast.

If those renders weren’t enough for you, Ellie also provided bananas for scale. Be sure to check out her Twitter profile for more World of Warcraft datamining, including intriguing information on Patch 10.1.5.

While Galakrond has never made a physical appearance in World of Warcraft until now, his skeleton was added to the game with the launch of Wrath of the Lich King in 2008. Players can still find his low-poly remains in Dragonblight — though it appears Galakrond’s new model is much more lore-accurate to his size.

Along with Dawn of the Infinite, players can expect a third specialization for Evokers, a myriad of fresh Warlock customization options, a new public event, and more exciting features in Patch 10.1.5: Fractures of Time.

According to Blizzard’s Dragonflight Schedule, Fractures of Time will be released in Summer 2023. In the meantime, players can enjoy the long list of content Embers of Neltharion has to offer or even learn a brand-new language.

