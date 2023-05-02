World of Warcraft Dragonflight Patch 10.1 Release Date and Schedule

Image: Blizzard Entertainment

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight has breathed new life into the world’s longest-running massively-multiplayer online role-playing game, and players are eagerly waiting for its first update to drop. Patch 10.1, Embers of Neltharion, is set to add several exciting new locales and gameplay features for players to explore and enjoy, and many want to know when the patch is going live. For players looking to get a head-start on all the new content, here’s the release schedule for World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.1

When is World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.1 Going Live?

World of Warcraft: Dragonflight Patch 10.1 marks the beginning of what is essentially Season 2 of the Dragonflight expansion, and it’s scheduled to go live on May 2nd, 2023, in servers operating in the United States. World of Warcraft fans living in Europe won’t have to wait much longer to enjoy the update, as it is set to go live across European servers on May 3rd, 2023.

Embers of Neltharion’s most prominent new feature is a new playable zone, the Zaralek Caves. This expansive underground network of volcanic caverns is inhabited by many unique creatures, including a new faction composed of Niffins, naked mole rate-like creatures with a keen nose for treasure. Living in the quaint village of Loamm, the Niffins will serve as allies to the player as they explore the treacherous depths of the Zaralek Caves.

Patch 10.1 will also feature a new raid, Aberrus, the Shadowed Crucible. A secret laboratory where Neltharian the Earth-Warder, more commonly known as Deathwing, carried out his most sinister experiments, the halls of Aberrus hold the final remnants of the fallen Black Dragon Aspect’s legacy. To complete Embers of Neltharion’s campaign, players must venture into Aberrus and fight to stop the powerful magic sealed within from falling into the claws of the Dragonflights’ ancient enemies, the Primal Incarnates.

Besides these two additions, Embers of Neltharian will introduce cross-faction class guilds, a new upgrade system based around Flightstones and Shadowflame Crests, and overworld events known as Fyrakk’s Assaults. In addition, the patch is making small quality-of-life changes to player vs. player combat and class mechanics.

- This article was updated on May 1st, 2023