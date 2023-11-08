How to Start the Infinite Wealth Demo in Like a Dragon Gaiden

Image: SEGA

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name is a shorter Yakuza game, so there’s an included demo of the upcoming Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth to add some more playtime. Here’s how to access it.

How to Play the Like a Dragon Infinite Wealth Special Trial Version

The Special Trial Version of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth unlocks after completing the main story of Like a Dragon Gaiden. There are only a handful of chapters in The Man Who Erased His Name’s main storyline, so you don’t have to dump dozens of hours into the game if you’re eager to try the demo.

After the credits roll, you’ll be taken back to the main menu and the Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth demo will appear at the bottom of the screen next to the License Information and Downloadable Content section. From there, you’ll be able to choose your preferred text and voice language and experience the Story and Hawaii portions of the demo.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

The Special Trial Version of Like a Dragon: Infinite Wealth contains spoilers for Like a Dragon Gaiden, so it makes sense that the demo is locked behind main story completion. If you’re worried about spoiling the Infinite Wealth story for yourself ahead of launch though, don’t be. The Special Trial Version isn’t just the opening hours of the game. Instead, it’s a special scenario created specifically for this demo.

How Long is Like a Dragon Gaiden?

There are only 5 chapters in Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name. The game pads out its chapters with some side content, forcing you to play a few minigames and complete some side quests along the way, but it’s still a relatively brief adventure.

Our initial playthrough clocked in at 14 hours, and that was with a large chunk of time devoted to minigames and side content. If you ignore the optional content and just focus on the main story, you can finish the game in under 10 hours as long as the boss fights and combat encounters don’t give you any trouble.