Like a Dragon Gaiden Chapter List: How Long Does It Take to Beat?

Long-time Yakuza fans will want to know about all chapters in Like a Dragon Gaiden so they can learn how long it might take to beat the game.

Since the game’s announcement, The Man Who Erased His Name was stated to be shorter than most mainline Yakuza/Like a Dragon games. Despite its length not being able to measure up even when compared to other spinoffs, there still happens to be quite a lot of content. Both long-time fans and first-time players will benefit from knowing just how much there is to see in Like a Dragon Gaiden.

List of All Chapters in Like a Dragon Gaiden

The game consists of five chapters. The fifth chapter acts as the finale, with four numbered chapters in between. This is indeed shorter than Yakuza games up until now, but in terms of story, it still manages to be larger than the Kaito Files DLC that came with Lost Judgment. This also doesn’t account for substories and other side activities.

These are the chapters in Like a Dragon Gaiden:

Chapter 1: Hidden Dragon

Chapter 2: Castle on the Water This chapter is where most of the game’s content becomes accessible, from Sotenbori to the Coliseum.

Chapter 3: The Man Who Knew Too Much

Chapter 4: The Laughing Man

Finale: The Man Who Erased His Name

The first two chapters are notably longer than the others. Chapter 1 sets up the story while Chapter 2 introduces pretty much every major mechanic in the game. When taking cutscenes into account, the main game can take around 8-10 hours to complete. Side content can be variable, but with how much there is to do, the game’s playtime can be bumped up by another 10 or 20 hours if you want to get 100% completion.

Notably, Chapter 1 features a locale that isn’t visited again during the other chapters. You’ll be able to visit that same locale after beating the main story and unlocking the Premium Adventure, but it’s simply a chance for you to roam the area at your leisure. The final chapter will mainly consist of story-important battles, giving you very little time to enjoy any sort of free roaming during then. There’s also an event at the end of Chapter 3 that will restrict your access to the Coliseum, so plan ahead before you’re taken off guard!