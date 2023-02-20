Like a Dragon Ishin Chapter List: How Long Does It Take to Beat?

Image: Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio

Like a Dragon: Ishin! provides a story that most long-time Yakuza fans never even managed to discover. As it’s disconnected from previous titles, Ishin flew under the radar of millions when it first released thanks to being a Japan-exclusive game. This remake offers overseas players a new chance to discover the story, and they’ll be pleased to find out just how massive it really is. Check out the full chapter list as well as how long it takes to beat Like a Dragon: Ishin!

How Long it Takes to Beat Like a Dragon: Ishin!

In terms of story completion, fans should expect to play through a total of 14 chapters, with the final chapter being labeled as a finale. When taking cutscenes into account, simply beating the game and its final boss will take the player around 25-30 hours, depending on difficulty and how fast they rush through everything. With the inclusion of substories, minigames, unlockable abilities, and Another Life, 100% completion can easily take over 100 hours in total.

Full Chapter List of Like a Dragon: Ishin!

NOTE: Some of these chapter titles contain spoilers. If you haven’t beaten the game already, be warned that significant plot details might be revealed in these names!

Chapter 1: Escaping Home

Escaping Home Chapter 2: The Man Named Saito Hajime

The Man Named Saito Hajime Chapter 3: Mibu Wolves

Mibu Wolves Chapter 4: Joint Struggle

Joint Struggle Chapter 5: The Iron Code

The Iron Code Chapter 6: The Ikedaya Incident

The Ikedaya Incident Chapter 7: The Two Ryomas

The Two Ryomas Chapter 8: The Mad Dog Howls

The Mad Dog Howls Chapter 9: Feud of the Ages

Feud of the Ages Chapter 10: True Identities

True Identities Chapter 11: The Great Gamble

The Great Gamble Chapter 12: Kyo Ablaze

Kyo Ablaze Chapter 13: The Assassination of Sakamoto Ryoma

The Assassination of Sakamoto Ryoma Finale: Dawn Breaks

These are all of the main chapters of Ishin. The game also has over 70 substories, and players looking to achieve 100% completion will also need to finish every minigame, unlock every heat action, defeat every unique enemy in the arena and dungeons, and obtain all abilities and equipment they can get. This will only take longer if you play on harder difficulties, so be sure to find a good balance between challenge and actually being able to complete everything!

