How to start the Mythical Pecha Berry Epilogue in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image: Nintendo

Pokemon Scarlet & Violet‘s Mochi Mayhem Epilogue brings the interconnected story of the game’s The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk DLC pack to a satisfying close. Before they can get to see that ending, trainers will need to get their hands on the Mythical Pecha Berry.

Starting the Mochi Mayhem Epilogue works similarly to starting special events featured in previous Pokemon games. Still, you will need a little extra legwork to get things going. Here’s how to start the Mochi Mayhem Epilogue in Pokemon: Scarlet & Violet.

How to find the Mythical Pecha Berry in Pokemon Scarlet and Violet

Image: Nintendo

To get the Mythical Pecha Berry in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet, you must go into your menu and select the Poke Portal Option. Select the Mystery Gift tag when it pops up, and then the Connect to Internet. Don’t worry: you don’t need a Nintendo Switch online account; you only need a secure Internet connection.

Related: How to Reset and Boost EVs With Mochi in Pokemon Scarlet & Violet

If everything goes as intended, you’ll see a “Mythical Pecha Berry” option on your Gift screen. Select it, and watch as you receive the titular berry. Once that’s done, you can exit the Poke Portal.

From here, you’ll want to head to Mossui Town in the Kitakami region. Go to the Community Center, then hang left to Peachy’s store. There should be a large, pink fruit sitting on the shelf. Interacting with it will trigger a cutscene where you are contacted by Arven, initiating the Mochi Mayhem Epilpgiue.

Here’s a summary of all the steps you need to take to get the Mthical Pecha Berry and start the Mochi Mayhem Epilogue.

Go to Poke Portal

Go to Mystery Gift

Select “Connect to the Internet”

Obtain the Mythical Pecha Berry

Go to Mossui Town

Interact with the Mythical Pecha Berry on the stand

Do You Need to Complete The Indigo Desk to Start The Mochi Mayhem Epilogue?

Image: Nintendo

Much like how you had to beat the main questline of Pokemon Scarlet and Violet’s base game to play The Indigo Desk, you’ll need to beat the stories of both The Teal Mask and The Indigo Disk before you can start the Mochi Mayhem Epilogue. You’ll also need to complete the Academy Ace Tournament, ensuring that the Mochi Mayhem Epilogue is, as the title implies, the end of your adventure through Paldea, Kitakami, and Blueberry Academy.

- This article was updated on January 11th, 2024