Building upon the foundations laid by its highly successful predecessor, Cities: Skylines 2 allows you to raise your dream city from the ground up through the use of a massive array of features related to things from environmental impact to economic growth.

On the topic of environmental impact, the more your city grows, the more it will be prone to producing Ground Pollution, which is generated by the accumulation of toxic elements within the soil. Here’s how to stop and avoid Ground Pollution in Cities: Skylines 2.

How to Stop Ground Pollution in Cities: Skylines 2

You can stop ground pollution in Cities Skylines 2 by removing the buildings or elements generating it from your city. After the source of the pollution is removed, it will take a while for it to completely dissipate. Once accumulated, Ground Pollution will harm the environment as well as the health of your citizens.

As Ground Pollution is produced most of the time by environmentally damaging facilities, I recommend that you shift to eco-friendly ones such as Solar Power Plants.

How to Avoid Producing Ground Pollution

Apart from shifting to and prioritizing eco-friendly facilities, you can avoid the production of Ground Pollution in your city by having an Industrial Waste Processing Facility installed. The reason for that lies in how leaving uncollected trash lying around for a long time will also generate it. If you cannot avoid the use of facilities capable of generating the hazard, make sure to keep them out of your more populated areas so that you can avoid its propagation and maintain a healthy environment for your residents.

