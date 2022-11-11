Thanks to PS5’s DualSense cutting-edge technology, playing God of War Ragnarok is truly an experience like no other. With each attack, block, and skill, you’ll feel a vibration from the controller, allowing you to immerse yourself in the gameplay deeply. Although this is a great feature, some players may find it too much or even annoying. Fortunately, there’s a way to turn this feature off if you prefer your controller to feel more stable. Without further ado, here’s how to turn off controller vibration for God of War Ragnarok.

How to Turn Off Controller Vibration for God of War Ragnarok

God of War Ragnarok provides a wide range of settings you can customize to your comfort. The settings range from aim assist, camera, playstyle, weapon sheathing, HUD, and many more. Of course, controller settings are also included. That’s where you’ll be able to adjust or turn off your controller’s vibration. To access it, follow the steps below:

Firstly, launch God of War Ragnarok. Select Options on your Controller. Head to Settings, then open Controller Remapping. Navigate to Controller Vibration. On the Controller Vibration setting, you can set the vibration level from 0-10. To completely disable it, drag the bar all the way to zero.

That’s all you need to do to turn off the controller vibration for God of War Ragnarok. Setting it to zero will disable any vibration, which is excellent if you feel it’s too overwhelming. However, feel free to adjust it as you like. You can even set it to half if you prefer a faint vibration.

After all, it’s all a matter of personal preference, as the PS5 haptic feedback is not for everyone. While you’re here, make sure to also check out the best settings for God of War Ragnarok to ensure you have the best experience navigating through the Nine Realms!

God of War Ragnarok is available now on PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5.

- This article was updated on November 10th, 2022