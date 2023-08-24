Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Are you trying to figure out how to unlock all available characters in Wayfinder? Each character in the MMO offers a unique playstyle with different characteristics and abilities. When claiming new characters, all the game tells you is that there are six characters, but not how to unlock them. Look no further, as in this guide, we will explain how to unlock all characters in Wayfinder.

How to Unlock More Wayfinder Characters

You need to know a couple of facts about unlocking new characters in Wayfinder. First, the game allows you to choose one of three at the beginning, either Ness, Silo, or Wingrave. Second, you must get through the entire first dungeon before unlocking additional characters becomes available. After that, you can speak to Omen in the central area called Starlight, who will show you a glimpse of all six characters.

To unlock any of these characters, you must collect their memories. Players can acquire memories by playing through the game’s dungeons and defeating bosses found at the end of them. While not all bosses will offer memories, a lot of them will. Once you collect enough memories for a specific character, you can then unlock that character and use them whenever you please.

Additionally, players must spend 10,000 Gold on each character they plan on unlocking. This includes the two starting characters you did not choose at the beginning of the game and the additional three characters in the menu when speaking to Omen. So in other words, to purchase the remaining five characters, it will cost you 50,000 Gold.

All Available Characters in Wayfinder Early Access

Below, you will find all six characters available during early access and their specific class.

Kyros – Arcanist

– Arcanist Niss – Arcanist

– Arcanist Senja – Warmaster

– Warmaster Silo – Survivalist

– Survivalist Venomness – Survivalist

– Survivalist Wingrave – Warmaster

While not the best way, I want to point out that players can purchase in-game currency with real-world money and purchase the characters without collecting memories. Keep in mind that it costs 1500 Runesilver for each character, which is equivalent to 15 US dollars.

