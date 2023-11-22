How to unlock all Playable Characters In Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections

Image: Cyberconnect2

With over 130 beloved characters from the anime series, Naruto X Boruto: Ultimate Ninja Connections contains the most robust roster of playable characters in the entire series.

So much so that when they are selected for free battle mode, there is a pre-made organization for all of them based on alignment, arc, and which part of the story they’re from.

Everyone Throughout the History of the Series is Here

Image: Cyberconnect2

When you start your game and go into free battle mode, you have access to the entire roster of the game from the start. This also includes the newest additions to the roster. Because of this, much of the content and repetitive play for the rest of the game is devoted to unlocking costumes and customization options that include masks or items on the character’s back.

There is also the in-game currency for unlocking special figures and finisher images that represent pivotal parts of the anime series.

Outfit variations are mostly unlocked as you progress through history mode. Several examples of these include Sasuke’s Chunin Exam outfit and Gaara’s original outfit from Part 1. Customization options are also unlocked through history mode and Boruto’s unique story on how well you complete the chapters.

The higher your ranking the more rewards for those specific levels you’ll get. Aside from playing levels in history mode, there are also special outfits for characters that are either DLC purchases or a part of the pre-order bonuses.

Related: NARUTO X BORUTO Ultimate Ninja STORM CONNECTIONS Review

New Characters are added to the roster

Image: Cyberconnect2

Along with the impressive roster of the many heroes and villains of the Naruto universe, Ultimate Ninja Storm Connections added several new characters to the mix. Here are the new characters added

Momoshiki Otsutsuki, a villainous planet destroyer that’s the source of Boruto’s Kama

Kinshiki Otsutsuki, Momoshiki’s guardian and

Ashura and Indra Otsutsuki, the legendary forefathers of the ninja clans

Boruto’s Karma form

Kawaki, the mysterious youth connected to Boruto’s future

Jigen, Vessel of Ishiki Otsutsuki and his Kama mode

Delta,

Boro

Koji Kashin

Along with the rumored fighters coming in the future DLC season pass, that is approximately ten new characters coming into this massive roster.

- This article was updated on November 22nd, 2023