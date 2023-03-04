How to Unlock All Vera Elements in Scars Above

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Since Scars Above is so focused on ranged combat, players will want to unlock all of the elemental types for their weapon as soon s possible. However, this can be a bit confusing and you might end up worrying you missed a weapon attachment when you start finding ammo for it. Let’s go over how to unlock all of the elemental weapons in Scars Above.

Where to Find Each Elemental Weapon Attachment in Scars Above

There are four total elemental weapon types in Scars Above. Electricity, Fire, Ice, and Corrosive are the four kinds of elements that you will be able to wield. Luckily, since the game is quite linear, you can’t really miss finding any of these attachments.

Where to Get The Electricity Weapon Attachment

Electricity is the first element that you will be able to wield in Scars Above. This will come stock when you first get your hands on your gun.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As such you don’t need to do anything special for this, just finding the Vera will grant you the electrical version of it. This will carry you through the first part of the game until you can get access to the other attachments for Vera.

How to Get The Fire Weapon Attachment

While electricity is well and good, you might want to mix it up with another element. Luckily, it won’t be too long before you find the fire attachment. You will be able to tell you are close to the fire attachment when you start to see fire ammo spawns around the area.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will officially find the fire attachment at the first survivor camp you come across. After listening to your commander go on about needing to burn himself to cleanse his body, you will find a fire attachment that can be slapped onto the Vera.

This fire attachment has a charging system. So you need to charge up the shot before letting it fire. The trade-off is that the shot can explode on impact and do a bit of AOE damage. This attachment is also pivotal for the Construct boss fight.

How to Get The Ice Weapon Attachment

It won’t be too much longer after you manage to find the fire attachment that you will also find the ice attachment for the Vera. Soon after finding the remnants of the first refuge camp, you will discover a holo area that shows the commander crossing a worm-infested lake.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

In order to cross this lake, you will need to find the ice attachment for your weapon to freeze the water. To do this, backtrack out of that area with the holo scan and take the other path available to you.

After going through this pathway for a bit and fighting a few enemies, you will come across some bugs that are secreting a substance that freezes water. Follow this trail of bugs until you reach the queen bug.

You will need to examine the bug in detail which will involve scanning various parts of the bug’s internal organs to understand how the secretions are formed and how they work. This will then unlock the ice attachment for the Vera.

This attachment fires three projectiles in a lobbed arc, so you will need to aim high if you go for long-range shots. You can also use the ice attachment to freeze water and make a platform that you can stand and walk on.

How to Get The Corrosive Weapon Attachment

Now with three attachments under your belt, you are going to have to wait a while before you manage to get the fourth and final attachment. The last attachment you seek is not going to be available until the end of the third chapter of the game.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

You will unlock the corrosive attachment when you manage to fully defeat the Construct boss fight. The attachment is awarded to you in place of an extra healing charge.

This attachment works like a shotgun does. It has quite a wide spread and does the most damage if you are close to the target so the full spray of acid hits. It is also used to melt through metal pipes that are blocking your path.

With all the attachment acquired, you will be well on your way to dominating the rest of Scars Above. You just need to make sure that you keep your ammo stocks for the various attachments full at all times.

- This article was updated on March 4th, 2023