How to Unlock All Weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink

In Granblue Fantasy Relink, each of your playable characters can use a total of 6 different weapons, each capable of offering different passives while either equipped or through unlocked Collectible nodes.

But how can you get all the weapons available for each of the game’s 19 playable characters? Here’s how to get all of the weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

How to Get All Weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink

You can get the first 4 unlockable weapons for all of the non-story related crewmates in Granblue Fantasy Relink by forging them. Apart from the Captain and Id, all of the characters part of the main story can unlock three of their non-starting weapons by forging as well as one weapon by opening set chests available during the main storyline. The sixth (or Terminus) weapon for all characters can only be acquired as a rare drop after completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest.

You can check out how to unlock each of the weapons available in Granblue Fantasy Relink below, as well as how to unlock The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest by heading further down.

Character All Weapons And How to Unlock Them The Captain (Gran and Djeeta) Traveler’s Sword: Unlocked during the Prologue but will be lost during Chapter 3. Can be acquired again by forging.

Sword of Eos: Automatically unlocked at the beginning of Chapter 4.

Durandal: Unlocked by forging.

Albacore Blade: Unlocked by forging.

Ultima Sword: Unlocked by forging.

Seven Star Sword: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest with The Captain. Katalina Rukalsa: Starting weapon.

Ephemeron: Unlocked by forging.

Flame Rapier: Acquired from a treasure chest during Chapter 5. Can chest be found in the Felfrost Altar area.

Ephemeron: Unlocked by forging.

Luminiera Sword Omega: Unlocked by forging.

Blutgang: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest with Katalina. Rackam Flintspike: Starting weapon.

Tiamat Bolt Omega: Unlocked by forging.

Benedia: Unlocked by forging.

Stormcloud: Unlocked by forging.

Wheellock Axe: Acquired from a treasure chest in Chapter 4. The chest will be located right by the final Central Unit you must destroy.

Freikugel: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest with Rackam. Io Little Witch Scepter: Starting weapon.

Gambanteinn: Unlocked by forging.

Tupsimati: Unlocked by forging.

Colossus Cane Omega: Can be found in a treasure chest in Chapter 7.

Zhezl: Unlocked by forging.

Terminus Weapon: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest with Io. Rosetta Egoism: Starting weapon.

Rose Crystal Knife: Acquired from a treasure chest in Chapter 6.

Love Eternal: Unlocked by forging

Cortana: Unlocked by forging

Sword Breaker: Unlocked by forging

Dagger of Bahamut Coda: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest with Rosetta. Eugen Dreyse: Starting weapon.

AK-4A: Unlocked by forging.

Clarion: Unlocked by forging.

Leviathan Muzzle: Unlocked by forging.

Matchlock: Acquired from a treasure chest located by the first Hallowed Ground in Chapter 8.

Draconic Fire: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest with Eugen. Charlotta Claiomh Solais: Starting Weapon.

Ushumgal: Unlocked by forging.

Sahrivar: Unlocked by forging.

Arondight: Unlocked by forging.

Claidheamh Soluis: Unlocked by forging.

Gelatine: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest with Rosetta. Percival Flamberge: Starting Weapon.

Lohengrin: Unlocked by forging.

Lord of Flames: Unlocked by forging.

Antwerp: Unlocked by forging.

Joyeuse: Unlocked by forging.

Gottfried: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest with Percival. Ferry Geisterpeitsche: Starting weapon.

Erinnerung: Unlocked by forging.

Live Wire: Unlocked by forging.

Flame Lit Curl: Unlocked by forging.

Leather Belt: Unlocked by forging.

Ethereal Lasher: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest. Zeta Spear of Arvess: Starting weapon.

Brionac: Unlocked by forging.

Huanglong Spear: Unlocked by forging.

Gisla: Unlocked by forging.

Sunspot Spear: Unlocked by forging.

Gae Bulg: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest. Vane Alabarda: Starting weapon.

Swan: Unlocked by forging.

Treuer Krieger: Unlocked by forging.

Blossom Axe: Unlocked by forging.

Ukonvasara: Unlocked by forging.

Treuer Krieger: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest. Vaseraga Great Scythe Grynoth: Starting weapon.

Cosmic Scythe: Unlocked by forging.

Wurtzite Scythe: Unlocked by forging.

Soul Eater: Unlocked by forging.

Alsarav: Unlocked by forging.

Ereshkigal: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest. Cagliostro Magnum Opus: Starting Weapon.

Transmigration Tome: Unlocked by forging.

Arshivelle: Unlocked by forging

Sacred Codex: Unlocked by forging.

Dream Atlas: Unlocked by forging.

Terminus Weapon: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest. Siegfried Integrity: Starting weapon.

Ascalon: Unlocked by forging.

Windhose: Unlocked by forging.

Hrunting: Unlocked by forging.

Broadsword of Earth: Unlocked by forging.

Terminus Weapon: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest. Lancelot Altachiara: Staring weapon.

Knight of Ice: Unlocked by forging.

Blanc Comme Neige: Unlocked by forging.

Vegalta: Unlocked by forging.

Hoarfrost Blade Persius: Unlocked by forging.

Terminus Weapon: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest. Narmaya Nakamaki Nodachi: Starting weapon.

Venustas: Unlocked by forging.

Fluorithium Blade: Unlocked by forging.

Blade of Purification: Unlocked by forging.

Kotetsu: Unlocked by forging.

Terminus Weapon: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest. Yodarha Kiku-Ichimonji: Starting weapon.

Fudo-Kuniyuki: Unlocked by forging.

Xeno Phantom Demon Blade: Unlocked by forging.

Higurashi: Unlocked by forging.

Asura: Unlocked by forging.

Terminus Weapon: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest. Ghandagoza Brahma Gauntlet: Starting weapon.

Golden Fists of Ura: Unlocked by forging.

Arkab: Unlocked by forging.

Crimson Finger: Unlocked by forging.

Rope Knuckles: Unlocked by forging.

Terminus Weapon: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest. Id Ragnarok: Starting weapon.

Susanoo: Unlocked by forging.

Ecke Sachs: Unlocked by forging.

Premium Sword: Unlocked by forging.

Aviaeth Faussart: Unlocked by forging.

Sword of Bahamut: Unlocked as a rare drop for completing The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest.

How to Unlock The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest and Get the All 6th Weapons in Granblue Fantasy Relink

After completing the game’s Chapter 0 and unlocking both the Maniac and Proud Quest difficulties, you will be able to unlock The Tale of Bahamut’s Rage Quest by completing all Proud Quests in the game. I highly recommend that you only try to complete the quest while using a team featuring characters of at least level 100.

As the quest will task you with defeating a level 150 Proto Bahamut —who is weak to Light damage— I recommend that you make use of a team featuring ideally Charlotta, Ferry, and Io. To make sure that you can invite all of the available crewmates to join your adventures, don’t forget to check out How to Get All Crewmate Cards in Granblue Fantasy Relink.

This guide was made while playing Granblue Fantasy Relink on PS5.

- This article was updated on February 4th, 2024