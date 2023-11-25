How to Unlock Every Hairstyle in Final Fantasy XIV

November 25th, 2023 by Franklin Bellone Borges
As you might expect from what many —including me— consider to be the best ongoing MMO RPG in the market, Final Fantasy XIV allows players to thoroughly customize their Warriors of Light by making use of a wide array of hairstyles.

In this guide, we will tell you how to unlock every hairstyle currently available in Final Fantasy XIV, as well as how to change yours in the game.

All Hairstyles in FF XIV and How to Unlock Them

There are currently 34 hairstyles/Modern Aesthetics editions in Final Fantasy XIV, most of which can be acquired by trading with NPCs, purchasing outfits from the store, or as rewards for completing raids.

You can check out how to unlock all of the hairstyles currently available in Final Fantasy XIV below:

Hairstyle NameAvailable ForHow to UnlockCan be Sold or Purchased From the Market Board?
PonytailsAll races.Can be purchased for 8,000 MGP (Manderville Gold Saucer Points) from the Gold Saucer Attendant at the Gold Saucer.No
Scion Special IssueAll races but Viera / Female exclusive.Can be acquired by purchasing Minfilia’s Attire.No
CurlsAll races but Viera and Hrothgar.Can be purchased for 9.600 MGP from the Gold Saucer Attendant at the Gold Saucer.No
AdventureAvailable for all races but Hrothgar. Can be purchased from the Modern Aesthetics Saleswoman at the Gold Saucer for 14 MGP.No
Pulse
(Getting Pulse will unlock Lightning’s hairstyle for all female characters, as well as Snow’s for all male ones).		All racesCan be acquired by purchasing either the Snow’s or Lightning’s Attire.No
Scion Special Issue IIAll races except Veria / male-exclusiveCan be acquired by purchasing the Thancred’s Modish Attire at the game’s shop. No
Scion Special Issue IIIAll races except Viera / Female exclusiveCan be acquired by purchasing the Y’shtola’s Modish Attire.No
Samsonian Locks
Available for all races except Hrothgar.		Can be acquired as a drop from Sacks acquired from The Palace of the Dead.Yes
RainmakerAll racesCan be purchased from the Modern Aesthetics Saleswoman at the Gold Saucer for 5,000 MGP.No
Master & CommanderAvailable for all races except Viera and Hrothgar. Can be acquired by purchasing the Aymeric’s Attire. No
Gyr Abanian PlaitAll races except Hrothgar.Can be acquired as a drop from the Silver-haloed Sacks acquired from the Heaven-on-High Dungeon. Yes
Fashionably FeatheredAll racesCan be purchased for 18,000 Wolf Marks from the Mark Quartermaster at Wolves’ Den Pier.No
Form and FunctionAll races except Hrothgar.Can be acquired as a rare drop from Silver and Gold Eureka Pagos Happy Bunny boxes. Yes
Styled for HireAll racesCan be purchased for 18,000 Wolf Marks from the Mark Quartermaster at Wolves’ Den Pier.No
Lexen-tailsAll races except Hrothgar.Can be purchased for 50,000 MGP from the Gold Saucer Attendant at the Gold Saucer.No
Great LengthsAll racesCan be purchased for 30,000 MGP from the Gold Saucer Attendant at the Gold Saucer.No
Modern LegendAll racesCan be purchased from Enie at The Firmament for 1,800 Skybuilders’ Scrip.Yes
Controlled ChaosAll racesCan be purchased from Enie at The Firmament for 1,800 Skybuilders’ Scrip.Yes
Saintly StyleAll races. Can be purchased from Enie at The Firmament for 1,800 Skybuilders’ Scrip.Yes
Wind CallerAll races except Hrothgar.Can be purchased from the Resistance Quartermaster at the Bozjan Southern Front for 150 Bozjan Clusters.Yes
Early to RiseAll races.Can be purchased from the Resistance Quartermaster at the Bozjan Southern Front for 5 Bozjan Gold and 30 Bozjan Platinum Coins.Yes
Sharlayan StudiesAll racesCan be acquired by purchasing the Brand-new Alphinaud’s Attire.No
Both WaysAll racesCan be acquired as a rare drop from Zadnor Lockboxes. Yes
Battle-ready Bobs
(Nier Automata’s 2B’s hairstyle)		All racesAs a drop from The Tower At Paradigm’s Breach Dungeon Raid.No
Scanning for Style
(Nier Automata’s 9S’s hairstyle)		All racesAs a drop from The Tower At Paradigm’s Breach Dungeon Raid.No
Liberating LocksAll races / female exclusiveCan be acquired by purchasing the Lyse’s Leadership Attire at the game’s shop.No
Tall TailsAll racesCan be purchased for 6,000 Seafarer’s Cowrie from Horrendous Hoarder at Unnamed Island. No
Practical PonytailsAll racesCan be purchased for 6,000 Seafarer’s Cowrie from Horrendous Hoarder at Unnamed Island. No
Sharlayan RebellionAll racesCan be acquired by purchasing the Brand-new Alisaie’s Attire. No
A Close ShaveAll racesCan be acquired as a rare drop from Bronze-tinged Sacks.Yes
Ambitious EndsAll racesCan be acquired by trading 6 Rokkon Potsherds with Trisassant on Old Sharlayan. Yes
The Bold and the BraidAll races Can be acquired by trading 6 Aloalo Potsherds with Trisassant on Old Sharlayan. Yes
Strife (Cloud’s hairstyle)All races except Viera and HrothgarEvent exclusive / Currently unavailable. No
Lucian Locks (Noctis’ hairstyle)All races except Viera and HrothgarEvent exclusive / Currently unavailable. No

How to Change Your Hairstyle in Final Fantasy XIV

After getting any of the above copies of Modern Aesthetics, you will be able to change your hairstyle in Final Fantasy XIV by calling in the Aesthetician with the Crystal Bell while at the Inn.

You can unlock the Aesthetician in FFXIV by completing the level 15 Beauty Is Only Scalp Deep quest. Every hairstyle change will cost you 2.000 Gil.

This guide was made while playing Final Fantasy XIV on PC and PS5.

- This article was updated on November 25th, 2023

