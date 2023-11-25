How to Unlock Every Hairstyle in Final Fantasy XIV

Image: Square Enix

As you might expect from what many —including me— consider to be the best ongoing MMO RPG in the market, Final Fantasy XIV allows players to thoroughly customize their Warriors of Light by making use of a wide array of hairstyles.

In this guide, we will tell you how to unlock every hairstyle currently available in Final Fantasy XIV, as well as how to change yours in the game.

All Hairstyles in FF XIV and How to Unlock Them

There are currently 34 hairstyles/Modern Aesthetics editions in Final Fantasy XIV, most of which can be acquired by trading with NPCs, purchasing outfits from the store, or as rewards for completing raids.

You can check out how to unlock all of the hairstyles currently available in Final Fantasy XIV below:

Hairstyle Name Available For How to Unlock Can be Sold or Purchased From the Market Board? Ponytails All races. Can be purchased for 8,000 MGP (Manderville Gold Saucer Points) from the Gold Saucer Attendant at the Gold Saucer. No Scion Special Issue All races but Viera / Female exclusive. Can be acquired by purchasing Minfilia’s Attire. No Curls All races but Viera and Hrothgar. Can be purchased for 9.600 MGP from the Gold Saucer Attendant at the Gold Saucer. No Adventure Available for all races but Hrothgar. Can be purchased from the Modern Aesthetics Saleswoman at the Gold Saucer for 14 MGP. No Pulse

(Getting Pulse will unlock Lightning’s hairstyle for all female characters, as well as Snow’s for all male ones). All races Can be acquired by purchasing either the Snow’s or Lightning’s Attire. No Scion Special Issue II All races except Veria / male-exclusive Can be acquired by purchasing the Thancred’s Modish Attire at the game’s shop. No Scion Special Issue III All races except Viera / Female exclusive Can be acquired by purchasing the Y’shtola’s Modish Attire. No Samsonian Locks

Available for all races except Hrothgar. Can be acquired as a drop from Sacks acquired from The Palace of the Dead. Yes Rainmaker All races Can be purchased from the Modern Aesthetics Saleswoman at the Gold Saucer for 5,000 MGP. No Master & Commander Available for all races except Viera and Hrothgar. Can be acquired by purchasing the Aymeric’s Attire. No Gyr Abanian Plait All races except Hrothgar. Can be acquired as a drop from the Silver-haloed Sacks acquired from the Heaven-on-High Dungeon. Yes Fashionably Feathered All races Can be purchased for 18,000 Wolf Marks from the Mark Quartermaster at Wolves’ Den Pier. No Form and Function All races except Hrothgar. Can be acquired as a rare drop from Silver and Gold Eureka Pagos Happy Bunny boxes. Yes Styled for Hire All races Can be purchased for 18,000 Wolf Marks from the Mark Quartermaster at Wolves’ Den Pier. No Lexen-tails All races except Hrothgar. Can be purchased for 50,000 MGP from the Gold Saucer Attendant at the Gold Saucer. No Great Lengths All races Can be purchased for 30,000 MGP from the Gold Saucer Attendant at the Gold Saucer. No Modern Legend All races Can be purchased from Enie at The Firmament for 1,800 Skybuilders’ Scrip. Yes Controlled Chaos All races Can be purchased from Enie at The Firmament for 1,800 Skybuilders’ Scrip. Yes Saintly Style All races. Can be purchased from Enie at The Firmament for 1,800 Skybuilders’ Scrip. Yes Wind Caller All races except Hrothgar. Can be purchased from the Resistance Quartermaster at the Bozjan Southern Front for 150 Bozjan Clusters. Yes Early to Rise All races. Can be purchased from the Resistance Quartermaster at the Bozjan Southern Front for 5 Bozjan Gold and 30 Bozjan Platinum Coins. Yes Sharlayan Studies All races Can be acquired by purchasing the Brand-new Alphinaud’s Attire. No Both Ways All races Can be acquired as a rare drop from Zadnor Lockboxes. Yes Battle-ready Bobs

(Nier Automata’s 2B’s hairstyle) All races As a drop from The Tower At Paradigm’s Breach Dungeon Raid. No Scanning for Style

(Nier Automata’s 9S’s hairstyle) All races As a drop from The Tower At Paradigm’s Breach Dungeon Raid. No Liberating Locks All races / female exclusive Can be acquired by purchasing the Lyse’s Leadership Attire at the game’s shop. No Tall Tails All races Can be purchased for 6,000 Seafarer’s Cowrie from Horrendous Hoarder at Unnamed Island. No Practical Ponytails All races Can be purchased for 6,000 Seafarer’s Cowrie from Horrendous Hoarder at Unnamed Island. No Sharlayan Rebellion All races Can be acquired by purchasing the Brand-new Alisaie’s Attire. No A Close Shave All races Can be acquired as a rare drop from Bronze-tinged Sacks. Yes Ambitious Ends All races Can be acquired by trading 6 Rokkon Potsherds with Trisassant on Old Sharlayan. Yes The Bold and the Braid All races Can be acquired by trading 6 Aloalo Potsherds with Trisassant on Old Sharlayan. Yes Strife (Cloud’s hairstyle) All races except Viera and Hrothgar Event exclusive / Currently unavailable. No Lucian Locks (Noctis’ hairstyle) All races except Viera and Hrothgar Event exclusive / Currently unavailable. No

How to Change Your Hairstyle in Final Fantasy XIV

After getting any of the above copies of Modern Aesthetics, you will be able to change your hairstyle in Final Fantasy XIV by calling in the Aesthetician with the Crystal Bell while at the Inn.

You can unlock the Aesthetician in FFXIV by completing the level 15 Beauty Is Only Scalp Deep quest. Every hairstyle change will cost you 2.000 Gil.

This guide was made while playing Final Fantasy XIV on PC and PS5.

