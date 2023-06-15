How-to-Unlock-Stash-Expansions-in-Warzone-DMZ

Image: Activision.

The highly anticipated season 4 of Call of Duty: Warzone DMZ arrived together with a true platoon of new features and changes, such as the new Vondel map and the new Forward Operating Base feature. The feature allows players to unlock a series of new upgrades like a Wallet and the always handy Stash Expansions. Here’s how to unlock all Wallet and Stash Expansions in Warzone DMZ.

How to Unlock All Wallet and Stash Expansions in Warzone DMZ

You can unlock all of the available base Wallet and Stash Expansions in Call of Duty: Warzone DMZ by increasing your reputation level to levels 4,5,6,8, and 10 with White Lotus and Black Mous respectivelly. You can also unlock the Crown Wallet and Stash Expansions by increasing your Crown reputation level to the same levels.

To be more specific, here’s how to unlock all Wallet and Stash Expansions in Warzone DMZ.

How to Unlock All Stash Expansions in DMZ

Stash Expansion 1: Reach Reputation Level 4 with Black Mous

Reach Reputation Level 4 with Black Mous Stash Expansion 2: Reach Reputation Level 4 with Black Mous

Reach Reputation Level 4 with Black Mous Stash Expansion 3: Reach Reputation Level 6 with Black Mous

Reach Reputation Level 6 with Black Mous Stash Expansion 4: Reach Reputation Level 8 with Black Mous

Reach Reputation Level 8 with Black Mous Stash Expansion 5: Reach Reputation Level 10 with Black Mous

Reach Reputation Level 10 with Black Mous Stach Expansion 1 (Crown): Reach Reputation Level 4 with Crown

Reach Reputation Level 4 with Crown Stach Expansion 2 (Crown): Reach Reputation Level 5 with Crown

Reach Reputation Level 5 with Crown Stach Expansion 3 (Crown): Reach Reputation Level 6 with Crown

Reach Reputation Level 6 with Crown Stach Expansion 4 (Crown): Reach Reputation Level 8 with Crown

Reach Reputation Level 8 with Crown Stach Expansion 5 (Crown): Reach Reputation Level 10 with Crown

The first two regular Stash Expansions will increase your available slots (for mission and key items) by 5 slots, while the third will offer a 4 slots increase. The remaining ones will offer a 3-slot increase to your stash. Each of the five Crown expansions, on the other hand, will increase your space by 3, 3, 2, 1, and 1 slots respectivelly.

How to Unlock All Wallet Expansions in DMZ

Wallet Expansion 1: Reach Reputation Level 4 with White Lotus

Reach Reputation Level 4 with White Lotus Wallet Expansion 2: Reach Reputation Level 5 with White Lotus

Reach Reputation Level 5 with White Lotus Wallet Expansion 3: Reach Reputation Level 6 with White Lotus

Reach Reputation Level 6 with White Lotus Wallet Expansion 4: Reach Reputation Level 8 with White Lotus

Reach Reputation Level 8 with White Lotus Wallet Expansion 5: Reach Reputation Level 10 with White Lotus

Reach Reputation Level 10 with White Lotus Wallet Expansion 1 (Crown): Reach Reputation Level 4 with Crown

Reach Reputation Level 4 with Crown Wallet Expansion 2 (Crown): Reach Reputation Level 5 with Crown

Reach Reputation Level 5 with Crown Wallet Expansion 3 (Crown): Reach Reputation Level 6 with Crown

Reach Reputation Level 6 with Crown Wallet Expansion 4 (Crown): Reach Reputation Level 8 with Crown

Reach Reputation Level 8 with Crown Wallet Expansion 5 (Crown): Reach Reputation Level 10 with Crown

The first two regular Wallet Expansions will increase your wallet’s capacity by 150K, while the latter three will increase it by 100K each. The first Crown Wallet Expansion will increase its capacity to 100K, while the others will offer a 50K increase.

Image: Activision.

This guide was made during Call of Duty: Warzone DMZ’s season 4 and will be updated if there are any changes in the unlocking criteria of the expansions.

- This article was updated on June 15th, 2023