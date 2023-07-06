Image: Attack of the Fanboy

As you explore the wonders featured as part of Genshin Impact version 3.8 Secret Summer Paradise Veluriyam Mirage map, you will undoubtedly come across many chests locked under bubbles. But although the bubbles protecting them seem to be unbreakable, you can get the chests from the get-go with the help of the Hydro Eidolons. Now, here’s how to unlock the Bubble chests in Genshin Impact 3.8 Secret Summer Paradise.

How to Unlock the Bubble Chests in Genshin Impact 3.8 Secret Summer Paradise

The bubble chests featured as part of Genshin Impact version 3.8 Secret Summer Paradise can be opened by either completing their specific Hydro Eidolon task or guiding a Hydro Eidolon to them. The latter is the most common and can in many cases also mean defeating a set number of enemies.

As an example, the Precious Chest locked inside a bubble by the Silver Bottle Courtyard (next to Klee, and Kaeya) can be unlocked by interacting with the sign next to the three Eidolons and then finding them as part of a hide-and-seek game. You can check out the location of all three Eidolons below:

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Another example can be seen in the common bubble chest featured in the spot marked below, which can be unlocked by heading to the waterfall highlighted in the second image and then interacting with a suspiciously placed barrel there, before guiding the Eidolon hiding on it towards the chest.

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Image: Attack of the Fanboy

Overall, all of the chests featured outside of side quests or the map’s main questlines can be unlocked in pretty straightforward ways, as the only thing you need to do after spotting one is to keep a close eye on its immediate surroundings. With that said, the complexity of the challenge at hand will increase based on the rarity of the chest.

This guide was made while playing Genshin Impact version 3.8 on PC.

- This article was updated on July 6th, 2023