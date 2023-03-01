Image: HoYoverse

Genshin Impact‘s version 3.5 is here, bringing both the playable debut of the game’s new 5-star Pyro Claymore Dehya, as well as that of her Story Quest “Mantichora Chapter”. But how can you unlock Dehya’s Story Quest? Now, in order to help fully experience her story, here’s how to unlock the Dehya Story Quest in Genshin Impact.

How to Unlock the Dehya Story Quest in Genshin Impact

You can unlock the new Dehya Story Quest in Genshin Impact by expending 3 Story Keys after reaching Adventurer Level 40 and completing the Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises Archon Quest. You will be able to get one Story Key after completing a total of 8 Daily Commissions and then claiming it by opening the Quests Menu and then heading to Story Quests.

The version will also feature the debut of the game’s first Faruzan Hangout Quest, which can be unlocked after reaching AR 40 and completing both the Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises Archon Quest, and the First Tighnari Story Quest, “Vulpes Zerda Chapter: Act I – The Unanswerable Problems”. The Faruzan Hanghout can be unlocked in exchange for 2 Story Keys.

How to Unlock the Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises Archon Quest

You can unlock the Sumeru series of Archon Quests and thus Akasha Pulses, the Kalpa Flame Rises by reaching Adventurer Rank 35 and then completing all subsequent Sumeru Archon quests.

The first Sumeru Archon Quest ‘Through Mists of Smoke and Forests Dark’ will be unlocked automatically once you complete all quests featured as part of the game’s second act.

With that said, as you complete the quests, don’t forget to claim your free Intertwined Fates, which you can do by opening your Adventurer Handbook and then heading to Guide.

- This article was updated on February 28th, 2023